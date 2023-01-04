PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha on January 27 : The Tribune India





PTI New Delhi, January 3 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, parents and teachers during his annual “Pariksha Pe Charcha” on January 27, the Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday. The sixth edition of the interaction will be held here at the Talkatora Indoor stadium, he said. “The wait is over! #PPC2023 will take place on January 27, 2023 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. Honorable PM Shri @narendramodi will interact with students, parents and teachers. Stay tuned! #ExamWarriors” , the ministry said in a tweet. Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where Modi interacts with students who are presenting for the upcoming board exam. During the event, he also answers questions from students regarding exam stress and other issues. The first edition of the Prime Minister’s interactive program with school and college students was held at the stadium on February 16, 2018. “Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of a larger movement – ‘Exam Warriors’ – led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for young people. It is a movement led by the Prime Minister to bring students together , parents, teachers and society to foster an environment where each child’s unique individuality is celebrated, encouraged and allowed to express themselves fully,” the ministry said in a brief statement. Registration to participate in the annual event was open from November 25 to December 30. The Ministry of Education (MoE) also noted that enrollment has more than doubled this year compared to 2022. It said about 38.80 lakh participants (students – 31.24 lakh, teachers – 5.6 lakh, parents – 1.95 lakh) registered for PPC. -2023 vs around 15.7 lakh for PPC-2022. Students from more than 150 countries, teachers from 51 countries and parents from 50 countries have registered for PPC-2023, he said. The ministry also said it is proposed that the program be in a town hall type format, as in 2022, while adhering to COVID-19 protocols. According to ministry officials, about 2,050 entrants selected through creative writing competitions on MyGov will receive special Pariksha Pe Charcha kits comprising of Hindi and English “Exam Warriors” books written by Modi and a certificate. Some of the participant questions, which will be selected by NCERT, may also be included in PPC-2023. “Know your freedom fighters”, “Our culture is our pride”, “My book my inspiration”, “Saving the environment for future generations”, “My life my health”, and “My start-up dream are among the topics on which students are required to submit their submission for the competition.

