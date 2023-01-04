The policy of Turkish pipelines in Central Asia

Central Asia and the South Caucasus have long been in Russia’s geopolitical orbit. But as the Kremlins’ war in Ukraine stumbles, Turkey seeks to profit by increasing its influence in these strategically important regions.

It is no secret that Ankara considers Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan as countries belonging to the Turkish world, an idea that former Turkish President Abdullah Gul once formulated as one nation, six states. Yet cultural ties are not what drives his successor, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, now. Today, it’s all about energy.

The Turkiyes’ ties with Turkmenistan are particularly important. Although not a member of the Organization of Turkic States, an influential regional group of Turkic-speaking countries, Turkmenistan plays a key role in Ankara’s strategy in Central Asia. As Erdogan said bluntly last month, I hope that Turkmen gas will soon start arriving in Turkey through the Caspian Sea.

Turkmenistan ranks fourth in the world for natural gas reserves after Russia, Iran and Qatar. Although China is currently the main buyer of Turkmen gas, Ankara aims to start buying energy from the former Soviet republic to help establish Turkey as a regional gas hub.

Here’s how it would work: By investing in the political and economic conditions necessary to import large volumes of natural gas from Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan, Turkey could redirect energy to Europe and become a intermediary in gas sales.

While the Kremlin supports this idea in principle, especially since it can no longer supply Europe with natural gas via Nord Stream pipelines, Turkiye’s energy strategy has drawn some Russian opposition. Most notable is Senator Alexander Bashkin, who wrote recently that Moscow would not allow construction of the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan, an essential part of any future ties with Turkey. Bashkin blamed environmental concerns for his stance, but the geopolitical subtext was clear.

Yet even if the Kremlin shared the Bashkins’ view, Moscow is unlikely to have the wherewithal to derail Turkey. Stuck in Ukraine, Russia is incapable of dictating to other countries, especially not to Turkey.

In theory, Moscow could offer its own gas pipelines to Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to export gas to Europe. But given Russia’s isolation in the global arena, the former Soviet republics of Central Asia are unlikely to be willing to do business with the Kremlin.

Thus, Ankara will almost certainly continue to expand its energy ties with Turkmenistan without fear of Russian reprisals.

Turkey already buys energy elsewhere in the region; Ankara is one of Azerbaijan’s main buyers of natural gas. But because Azerbaijan’s resources are limited, Ankara still sees Turkmenistan as the keystone of its geo-economic strategy.

As energy and economic interests guide Turkiyes’ strategy in the post-Soviet space, Erdogan will no doubt continue to emphasize the importance of pan-Turkism, given that most Turkish nations share historical, ethnic and cultural with Turkey. Pan-Turkism helps Turkey pursue its ambitious goals in the heart of Eurasia, namely to compete with Russia and China in the countries surrounding the Caspian Sea.

Turkey was the first country in the world to recognize the independence of the former Soviet republics of Central Asia in the 1990s. Since then, it has maintained close ties with the region, engaging in economic and educational projects and strengthening its military cooperation.

Turkiye is also making inroads in Kyrgyzstan, opening mosques and schools and strengthening its energy collaboration. While Kyrgyzstan remains Russia’s ally in the Collective Security Treaty Organization and is a member of the Russian-led Eurasian Union, the Kremlin struggles to preserve its cultural influence in the country.

In neighboring Kazakhstan, another Russian ally, Turkiye, plans to invest around $2 billion, mostly in light industry. Ankara’s economic presence in the oil-rich Central Asian country is modest; trade between Ankara and Astana was just over $5.3 billion in 2021, while trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia topped $11.6 billion in the first six months of 2022.

More recently, however, Kazakhstan has shown signs of distancing itself from Russia as it seeks to diversify its foreign policy. To take advantage of this, Ankara should become a transit point for Kazakh oil and rare earth metals bound for the EU, as well as create an energy corridor linking Turkey and Central Asia.

Turkiyes’ timing could be perfect. Kazakhstan is expected to approve a draft agreement on a transport corridor that would link China to the EU via Kazakhstan and Turkey. The Trans-Caspian international transport route, better known as the Middle Corridor, would bypass Russia and position Turkey as an important transit country.

It will take time to build all these corridors and pipelines. As Turkey waits for its energy strategy to materialize, expect its leaders to use all the tools at their disposal to achieve the economic and energy goals they covet in Central Asia.

Nikola Mikovic is a political analyst in Serbia. His work focuses primarily on the foreign policies of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, with particular attention to energy and pipeline policy. Syndication desk

