Northern Ireland Protocol: Why the Brexit hurdle could turn the page in 2023

Ireland’s new Prime Minister has put the Northern Ireland Protocol back on the agenda, suggesting the Brexit sticking point may in fact be up for renegotiation.

Leo Varadkar, the Prime Minister (known as the Taoiseach in Ireland), returned to office for his second term in December.

He and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson actually brokered the protocol in 2019, and at the time it was reported to have helped push through Brexit after months of deadlock.

Three years later, it doesn’t look so good and many trade unionists in Northern Ireland aren’t happy, with some blaming Varadkar for his role in creating the protocol in the first place.

Varadkars’ suggestion that the flashpoint could now be renegotiated is a key sign that it could finally be settled.

With his British counterpart Rishi Sunak also keen to fix the problem this year, could there be a resolution in the near future?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is the Northern Ireland Protocol?

The UK was trying to negotiate the terms of its post-Brexit relationship with the EU in 2019, but talks stalled.

As Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK with an EU border (along with the Republic of Ireland), this presented a unique difficulty. What’s going on with the trade?

The EU has strict trade rules and the UK was going to be treated as a third non-EU country after Brexit, meaning all goods coming from it and entering the bloc must be controlled.

It would have simply resulted in a hard border, but the UK and EU were keen to honor the 1998 peace treaty, the Good Friday Agreement, by not putting in place a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Then Prime Minister Johnson suggested the protocol. This would involve putting a trade border along the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

This would allow goods to cross the Irish border easily, as Northern Ireland would continue to follow EU trade rules, despite leaving the bloc with the rest of the UK.

The main problem with this suggestion was that goods coming from Britain and entering Northern Ireland would have to be checked.

Why doesn’t everyone like protocol?

Northern Ireland Unionists have long argued that the protocol would separate the region from the rest of the UK, leading to trade delays and food shortages.

These predictions have come true, to some extent. The biggest unionist party, the DUP, subsequently called for the protocol to be completely redrawn or else they would not enter a power-sharing government in Stormont with Sinn Fein.

Northern Ireland Assembly how the state of the parties has changed. PA Graphics via PA Graphics/Press Association Images

Sinn Fein backs the protocol and won the most seats in the general election in May, but still needs the cooperation of the DUP for the Assembly to sit.

It is one of the essential peacekeeping terms of the Good Friday Agreement which stipulates that Stormont must be a power-sharing coalition between unionists and nationalists.

The protocol has not yet been fully implemented, as the UK is still within the grace period of the original agreement. This means that more trade restrictions and barriers are on the horizon.

Why is this so important?

Well, not only is the protocol affecting the quality of life for many people in Northern Ireland who rely on functional commerce, but the policy has stalled.

The Northern Ireland Assembly, the devolved parliament, is not sitting because DUP unionists are refusing to sit until the protocol is resolved.

What does the EU say about the renegotiation?

Until recently, the EU categorically refused to renegotiate much of the protocol.

So-PM Johnson claimed last spring: The EU has told us that it is impossible to make changes to the text of the protocol to really solve these problems in the negotiations because there is no mandate to do so.

But Varadkar’s latest comments appear to have changed that, as he admitted that when the protocol was designed it may have been a bit too strict.

He said: I’m sure we’ve all made mistakes in handling Brexit.

However, Varadkar pointed out that Brexit itself was fraught with pitfalls.

There was no roadmap, no manual, it was not something we expected and we all did our best to deal with it.

He suggested there was room for flexibility and the possibility of change and said he shared this position with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

He said: We are willing to be flexible and compromise. We want there to be an agreement.

Varadkar faced intense criticism from trade unionists during his tenure as Deputy Prime Minister (Tanaiste) over his role in creating the protocol.

Johnson and Varadkar agreed to the NI protocol in 2019 LIAM MCBURNEY via Getty Images

Protesters appeared outside the Irish parliament when he was appointed Taoiseach before Christmas, claiming the Good Friday Agreement was dead because of Brexit.

Varadkars’ comments are the latest sign that he is softening his post-Brexit policy stance. He also indicated that he intended to visit Northern Ireland to improve relations, despite the coldness of trade unionists.

Earlier, then-Irish Foreign Secretary Simon Coveney said changing the contents of the protocol would be a breach of international law, by delaying when the protocol would come into full force.

Still, it should be noted that Varadkar laid much of the blame on the UK’s feet, explaining: Brexit was forced on Northern Ireland without cross-community consent.

What does the UK say?

For months, the government has been calling for changes to the protocol.

Although he championed the whole concept, Johnson (when he was at No 10) acknowledged in May 2022 that union frustration meant the protocol had to be changed.

Now the UK wants to get rid of checks and paperwork between Britain and Northern Ireland, while ensuring that UK goods that do not travel outside the NI need only meet the British standards.

He also wanted to remove the authority of the European Commission and the European Court of Justice over the protocol.

Sunak said he wanted the whole row resolved by April ideally on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in his first face-to-face bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden, invested in restoring relations in Northern Ireland.

Rishi Sunak shakes hands with President Joe Biden in November Leon Neal via Getty Images

What could happen next?

Talks have been taking place since September, when Johnson officially resigned from No 10.

They mainly focused on controls of goods and the role of the European Court of Justice in commercial disputes.

There could be more leniency with EU border checks after Varadkar highlighted the success of the UK’s unilateral decision not to impose full fledged checks on goods arriving at Irish ports of the North, as the EU originally wanted.

He acknowledged that this has not led to uncontrolled movements of goods entering the Republic, as 85% of goods arriving in Northern Ireland remain within its territory.

He explained: We have seen that the protocol has worked without being fully implemented. And that’s why I think there’s room for flexibility and room for change.

His comments were also seen as a sign that talks between the EU and the UK will intensify in the coming weeks.

But pressure is mounting for a deal before January 19, which is the deadline set by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to call new elections for Northern Ireland’s devolved government.

If by then the EU and the UK reach an agreement, an election in Northern Ireland will follow in April.