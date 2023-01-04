Politics
God help us if Boris Johnson returns, says David Davis
A return of Boris Johnson would condemn the Tories to defeat in the next general election, says former cabinet minister David Davis.
The senior party official warned fellow Tories not to be tempted by supporter-obsessed former prime ministers to invite a comeback.
There are in the conservative party about 20% [of MPs] who are obsessed with the fact that they voted for him and therefore he should be [in power] whatever sin he committed, Mr. Davis said The Independent.
He added: It’s really not the opinion of the public, it would cost us a lot of seats if Boris took over. That’s not the main reason I don’t want him back, I don’t want him back because he wasn’t a good prime minister.
Mr Davis pointed to the fact that Mr Johnson had the worst public approval before Liz Trusss was a disastrous six weeks at No 10. This worst public rating means something.
The former Brexit secretary also defended Rishi Sunak and said the Tories still had a chance of winning the general election due in 2024 under the current prime minister.
Aside from some sort of incessant journalistic rumor about Boris Godhelpus’ return, frankly I don’t think there’s a big appetite for Rishi, Mr Davis told Times Radio earlier on Tuesday.
If we decide to change again, the public will lose faith in us, he added. We could elect Archangel Gabriel, it wouldn’t matter. We wouldn’t go back to government the next time we did that.
Mr Davis said Mr Sunak had been too nice to some rebel MPs by pointing out the unnecessary U-turn to allow the onshore wind. He has the ability to make many decisions and take the party with him.
He added: I think we have good merchandise that is too strong for us to have a chance of winning, and I think it takes someone to put their shoulder to the wheel to make that happen.
It comes as a core group of Mr Johnson supporters have called for a rule change so that any Tory MP who wins the support of 15% of his colleagues can run for the leadership.
The conservative Democratic Organization, backed by Johnson’s donor Peter Cruddas, has called for an overhaul of how the party operates.
Meanwhile, Paul Goodman, editor of CuratorHome The website raised eyebrows by suggesting a return for Johnson was a possibility in 2023.
The influencer wrote that it was possible a reinstalled Johnson could confuse his critics, as he has done so many times before, and win a fifth term for the Tories.
However, Mr Goodman also said Mr Johnsons was unlikely to boost his fortunes among backbench MPs who have accepted for now that life must be boring under Mr Sunak.
On Tuesday, No 10 defended that Mr Johnson will continue to get legal support from the Government during the parliamentary inquiry into whether he misled Parliament over Partygate by insisting on the existence of a precedent.
Lord Pannick’s legal opinion commissioned by the government at a reported cost of £130,000 claimed the privileges committee was taking a fundamentally flawed approach to the inquiry.
But Mr Sunaks’ spokesman avoided questions about whether No 10 agreed with Lord Pannicks’ opinion.
