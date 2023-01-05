Politics
Baby Born With A Full Head Of Blonde Hair Goes Viral And Becomes A ‘Little Superstar’
A baby boy born to Ukrainian parents in the UK has gone viral for his incredible mop of thick, loose, blonde hair. After his birth, he was compared to former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and gained a global fan base. Twenty months later, a second baby is on the way, and the family can’t help but wonder if they’ll welcome another adorable celebrity lookalike.
Tatiana Doronina from Kyiv, 36, lives in London, England, with her husband Ruslan Barabash from Kamenetsk-Podilsk, 44. Their toddler, David, will be two years old in March 2023.
The couple’s second baby is due the same month.
“The plot is actually the kind of baby I’m going to have,” Tatiana told The Epoch Times. “All of our families are thinking… my friends, they joke, ‘Oh, maybe your second baby will look like the current Prime Minister!'”
David Alexander Barabash was born a week past his due date on March 1, 2021, which is also St. David’s Day. Weighing in at 8 pounds (about 4 kg), her size wasn’t the only surprise. Brunettes Tatiana and Ruslan were rather stunned by her full head of thick blond hair.
“I was like, ‘Do you have any blondes in your family? Because I don’t!’ Tatiana remembers asking her husband after David was born.” All the doctors were like, “Oh my god, what a baby! We’ve never seen this kind of baby before. Even though the babies are blond, they have usually fine hair.
Immediately the comparisons with Boris Johnson began. Ruslan even suggested that they name their baby Boris, but Tatiana wanted him to have his own identity. She chose David after reading the meaning of Saint David, the patron saint of Wales, and loved the name.
Three days after David’s birth, the couple discovered that Ruslan’s mother was born blonde, making her the only family member to carry the blonde gene that was passed down to David.
Tatiana described David’s hair as so thick it even repel water. “When we try to shower him, he’s like a goose. The water comes out the top. He’s like an umbrella, his hair is never wet! she said.
Within three months of David’s birth, his photos were shared on Instagram.
Tatiana was even interviewed by the media. At that time, she had no idea that her photos would spread so far. However, David became famous not only in the UK but around the world and his story was picked up by different media.
“I was stressed, I think I lost three or four kilos,” Tatiana said. “There was a moment when I was a little scared, because people were obsessed with it. He was like a little superstar. I covered his hair so people wouldn’t notice.
Tatiana limited her photo uploads, but quickly latched onto David’s Instagram followings and their sweet comments.
“The majority [of comments] were actually very cute… ‘What a beautiful baby!’ ‘What hair!’ … people started comparing their babies to famous people. It was amazing, it was funny,” she said.
But David has always been unfazed by his fame. “He’s not hungry for attention,” Tatiana said.
Tatiana moved to London at 30 to study at Regent’s University. Now a luxury brand management expert, CEO and co-founder of the British-Ukrainian Business Women Association, she met construction expert Ruslan in a bar in 2019, the day before a big race.
“I was chatting, chatting, chatting, and then I was like, ‘Oh my god, it’s five in the morning… at 9 a.m. I have to run a 5k!'” she said. “Actually, I did. Then he wrote to me and I said, ‘I just did my 5k already.’ He was like, ‘Oh my god, I just woke up! What kind of woman are you? He was impressed by that.
However, for two months after they first met, Tatiana went about her life and did not respond to Ruslan’s text messages. As soon as she had free time, the couple met and started dating.
Within three months, Ruslan had proposed to Tatiana in Paris. In five months, the couple got married. Two months later, they were confined to their homes in confinement together. A year later, Tatiana was pregnant with David.
The luscious locks of the little boy grew long before Tatiana and Ruslan took him for his first haircut. Tatiana said: “The problem is that people thought he was a girl; every time, everywhere, ‘Oh, such a beautiful girl!’ That’s why I decided to cut her hair.
Coincidentally, Boris Johnson resigned as UK Prime Minister around the same time.
“It wasn’t because Boris quit, but in the end it was more symbolic,” Tatiana said. However, even after his haircut, Tatiana said David continued to look like Boris Johnson.
Today, the proud mum describes her toddler as a “very interesting boy” who is a handyman at home, loves helping his dad build furniture and can draw with both hands. He is learning to speak English and Ukrainian and has a voice “like an angel”.
David is still white blond and growing rapidly, confusing his parents, neither of whom are tall. Tatiana, a former model, is also open to her son joining a baby modeling agency and no longer worrying about David’s lookalike status.
