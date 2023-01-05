Boris Johnson joins forces behind attempt to regain control of the Conservative Party | Conservatives

Former Tory Treasurer Peter Cruddas, a key Boris Johnson ally, is set to launch a Momentum-style grassroots campaign to overhaul party democracy.

The Conservative Democratic Organization movement will have Lord Cruddas as chairman and aims to give members a say in the selection of candidates with minimal interference from CCHQ [Conservative campaign headquarters]including the power to deselect MPs.

The move was endorsed by former Home Secretary Priti Patel, also close to the former Prime Minister.

Its vice-chairman is Stephen Greenhalgh, a former deputy mayor and Lords minister under Johnson. Another key Johnson backer, David Campbell Bannerman, a former MEP, will serve as chairman.

Both Cruddas and Campbell Bannerman led the campaign and petition to put Johnson on the ballot for the summer Tory leadership contest, which attracted grassroots support but fell through.

In the announcement of the formation of the groups on the Post curator’s websitehe said many of us are tired of having left wing candidates and a left wing agenda being imposed on us from above, we are in the Conservative party, not Labour, for a reason.

The CDO is proposing a radical overhaul of party conferences, the role of CCHQ, party chairs and the selection and removal of MPs, goals strikingly similar to those of the Momentum campaign group that emerged under Jeremy’s leadership. Corbyns of the Labor Party.

Efforts to bolster Conservative party democracy have been mostly rebuffed by senior Tory politicians, although there has been growing frustration among the base, compounded by the dismissal of Liz Truss as Prime Minister after having been supported by members, replaced by Rishi Sunak without a member vote. .

The group will demand that senior party officials, including the party’s chairman and chairman of its political forum, be democratically elected. It will also require that constituency associations have the right to select and, if necessary, deselect their MP.

He said: Reforming candidate selection to put associations back in the driver’s seat would reduce or eliminate the current dangerously unstable divide between members’ views and those of their parliamentary representatives, such as the divergence over Brexit and low taxes.

The group proposes reducing the role of CCHQ to scoring candidates based on their abilities and core beliefs. The centralizing and controlling direction of the Central Office would be terminated; which has led to the selection of many MPs who are not true Conservatives, who lack the necessary skills or commitment and who lack party loyalty, the group said.

This has manifested itself in the appalling behavior of some current Conservative MPs and former MPs who have been stripped of their whips and who are causing the current political instability.

Another key proposal will be to change the voting system for party leaders, including setting a 15% threshold for MPs to stand as candidates.

He will also campaign for a bigger role for party conferences with membership scrutiny and to allow debates among members after ministerial speeches similar to the way Labor and Lib Dem conferences are organised. This year, the Conservative conference had just two hours of speeches, with no debate or contribution from members.

In a statement endorsing the campaign, which is expected to hold a conference later this year, Patel said: Our grassroots is the heart and soul of our party. They are our greatest assets and advocates and they should never be taken for granted.

Party members are committed to our values ​​of freedom, enterprise and opportunity and we must empower them to have more say in our policies and our candidates. This will make us stronger, more successful in government and increase our membership.