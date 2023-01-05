PLA general supposed to replace Xi Jinping in coup is now PLA commander

In an interesting turn of events, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has appointed General Li Qiaoming as its new ground forces commander. General Li was previously the commander of a major command that bordered North Korea and Russia.

In September 2022, there were speculations on social media indicating that a military coup was underway in China and that General Li Qiaoming had replaced Xi Jinping as Chinese President. These rumors sent social media into a frenzy, with popular Indian social media accounts promoting it fiercely.

At the time, Indian politician Subramanian Swamy said in a tweet: “When Xi was in Samarkand recently, the Chinese Communist Party leaders were supposed to have removed Xi from the leadership of the Party army. Then house arrest followed. So goes the rumor.

New rumor to check: Is Xi jingping under house arrest in Beijing? When Xi was in Samarkand recently, Chinese Communist Party leaders were said to have pushed Xi out of the parties in charge of the military. Then house arrest followed. So goes the rumor. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 24, 2022

Turns out the news was just a rumor. A month later, in October, Li was elected to the 20th Communist Party Central Committee, which is responsible for selecting members of the Standing Committee and Politburo.

This indicates that while Li may not replace Xi, he may have impressed the president, who keeps a tight grip on the Chinese Communist Party.

In a significant turn of events, Li, 61, made his debut as commander of the PLA ground forces on Jan. 4, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported. reported. He reportedly resigned as commander of the northern theater three months ago.

Li’s previous position was also critical as the Northern Theater Command is strategically important. It includes the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Zone and the provinces of Jilin, Liaoning and Heilongjiang, which border Russia, North Korea and Mongolia. It also includes Shandong, located on a narrow strip of sea from the Korean peninsula.

According to a message shared by the official WeChat account of the ground force, Li was introduced as the commander of the PLA ground branch at a New Year’s training commencement ceremony, which was attended by more than 1. 000 soldiers. The appointment is all the more remarkable as Li is relatively young to hold such a position.

Li received a promotion to general in December 2019, the highest rank an officer can achieve while serving in the Chinese military. His appointment could be part of a new policy by the Central Military Commission (CMC) to promote new and young talent to higher ranks.

After purging several senior military officials in his campaign against corruption and introducing reforms, Xi began promoting young officers uninfluenced by several senior military officials caught up in the anti-corruption campaign.

Li’s appointment may or may not have been affected by this. According to some reports, President Xi has recently been very impressed with General Li.

Xi Jinping resonated with General Li’s ideas

Li, born in the island province of Henan, enlisted in the army when he was 15 years old. He spent years serving in the Guangzhou Military Region, which was disbanded in 2016 and reorganized as Southern Theater Command.

He served as Chief of Staff, Corps Commander and Major General of the 41st Army, among other important positions, in the region.

Li argued in a 2013 article published in the government political publication Red Flag Manuscript that the Soviet Union collapsed because the Party disarmed.

“The Communist Party of the Soviet Union gave up its leadership over the army, and the army stood idle at the country’s critical juncture. In the end, the Soviet Union collapsed and the [Party] collapsed. The lesson is profound,” he wrote.

This analysis resonated with Xi Jinping, who wanted to expand control over the Central Military Commission and the People’s Liberation Army – a feat he has achieved since being first elected president.

For his part, Li continued to write studies on military tactics and conflict resolution on topics such as Russia’s incursions into Syria and Crimea in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

Li moved to the coastal province of Shandong to join Northern Theater Command as a lieutenant general following a major military reform in 2015 that led to the creation of the five theater commands. Later, he was elevated to the post of theater commander, which he held for five years before stepping down in September 2022.

Li was preceded in this role by General Liu Zhenli, 58, who served as commander of the ground forces from June 2021 to December 2022. Liu is currently chief of staff of the Central Military Commission, which houses the district General of the PLA.

The rise to power of Li and Liu has been interpreted as an indication that Beijing wants to elevate relatively younger individuals to important positions. However, both nominations are crucial as China has expanded its regional influence while engaging in great-power competition with the United States and its Asia-Pacific allies.