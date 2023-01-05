Turkish presidential spokesperson says normalization between Turkey and Egypt will accelerate: Anadolu – Foreign Affairs – Egypt





Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sissi shaking hands with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Doha, Qatar, in the presence of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, on Sunday before the inauguration ceremony of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Egyptian Presidency

Kalin also indicated that the appointment of ambassadors to Egypt and Turkey is possible, echoing a two-month-old statement by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, in which he said that Ankara may “soon reappoint a ambassador to Egypt” after nine years of frayed relations. The presidential spokesman hailed the handshake between Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan as “an important step in efforts that have lasted more than a year and a half”. On November 20, on the sidelines of the opening match of the 2022 World Cup in Doha in November, the Egyptian and Turkish presidents shook hands with the Qatari emir in the background, in a sign of a thaw in relations between the two countries. Egyptian presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said at the time that the two presidents underlined the deep historic relations between the two countries, adding that it was agreed that the handshake would be the “beginning of the development of bilateral relations between the two parties”. Furthermore, Kalin revealed that further steps could be taken on the presidential front, adding that ministerial-level negotiations would continue. However, the handshake came nearly two weeks after Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Egyptian-Turkish normalization talks had stalled due to disagreements over Turkish practices in Libya. Cairo and Ankara held two rounds of exploratory talks last year – led by the Egyptian and Turkish deputy foreign ministers – in a bid to mend their broken relationship. The split between the two countries dates back to the ousting in 2013 of the late Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood president, Mohamed Morsy, who was supported by Erdogan, then Turkish Prime Minister. Short link:



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.ahram.org.eg/NewsContent/1/1234/483697/Egypt/Foreign-Affairs/Turkish-presidential-spokesman-says-normalisation-.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos