



Image source: PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Prime Minister Modi will attend the All India Water Ministers Meeting today. All India Water Ministers Meeting: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his remarks at the All India Water Ministers’ Meeting on “Water [email protected]” which brings together key policy makers to discuss “ways to harness water resources for sustainable development”. Union Jal Shakti Ministry is organizing a National Water Conference with the theme ‘Water [email protected]’ in Bhopal from 5th to 6th January. Prime Minister Modi said he would share his thoughts at Thursday’s conference. At around 9.45 a.m. tomorrow, January 5th, I will share my remarks at the All India Water Ministers Meeting under the theme “Water [email protected]”. “This forum brings together key policy makers to discuss ways to harness water resources for sustainable development and human progress,” he said in a tweet. What is the Motive for the Annual All India State Ministers Conference on Water: The main objective of the two-day “Annual Indian State Ministers Conference on Water” is to gather inputs for the [email protected] and “5P” vision from various state stakeholders and also to enhance the engagement and partnership with states and sharing government initiatives and plans, the ministry said in a statement. While addressing water security challenges under the [email protected] plan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously proclaimed the “5Ps” mantra for sustainability, he said. The “5Ps” stand for political will, public funding, partnerships, public participation and persuasion. With the aim of deepening the knowledge of this conference, there will be a plenary session which will define the agenda of the conference with a focus on Water [email protected] In an effort to enhance insights from this conference, there will be a plenary session that will set the agenda for the conference with a focus on Water [email protected] The Conference will include 5 thematic sessions: Water security in water deficit Excess water and hilly regions Water use efficiency, including wastewater/greywater reuse Water governance; Water infrastructure resilient to climate change Water quality. The 1st Thematic Session discusses the different aspects of “Water Security in Water Deficit, Water Surplus and Hilly Regions” The 2nd Thematic Session is about “water use efficiency including wastewater/greywater reuse” focusing on achieving the goal of community participation at the local level. The 3rd Thematic Session on “Water Governance” aims to break down the silos in the water sector by bringing together the different States facilitated by the Centre. The fourth thematic session discusses the current scenario of climate change in the country and the measures that need to be taken to reduce the effects of climate change. The 5th session on water quality deals with the quality problems of drinking water, surface water and groundwater. The thematic sessions have been designed so that we can work together towards the larger vision of making India a developed nation by 2047. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union of Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will attend the conference. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will chair one of the important thematic sessions on water governance at the conference, the statement said. (With contributions from agencies) ALSO READ: PM Modi to chair second ‘National Conference of Chief Secretaries’ in Delhi latest news from india

