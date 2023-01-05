Covid test billionaire bought an $18 million home – DIRT





Chunhua “Charles” Huang became a millionaire many years ago, thanks to his former stint as an executive in the Chinese auto industry. But in 2021, the obscure Arcadia, Calif. resident’s wealth skyrocketed when he won the lottery, so to speak. That year, Huang’s healthcare start-up Innova Medical Group secured highly lucrative contracts to supply the UK government with rapid Covid test kits, as part of Boris Johnson’s drive to reopen the economy. By reportsthose contracts – funded by British taxpayers – were worth at least £2.8 billion, or nearly US$4 billion at 2021 exchange rates. The big score is perhaps all the more remarkable given that Innova is still a brand new startup, formed at the start of the 2020 pandemic, and Huang has no experience in the healthcare industry. But according to the LA Times, the ambitious entrepreneur leveraged his business connections with the mainland to secure a massive supply of Covid rapid test kits from a Chinese manufacturer long before established pharmaceutical giants could. And when Johnson became desperate for kits, Huang was ready. Today, Huang’s personal net worth is not publicly known, but the multi-billion dollar Innova is 100% owned by Pasaca Capital, a Pasadena, Calif.-based holding company that the 58-year-old founded in 2016, apparently with his own money. And with those British billions, Huang went on a spending spree – acquiring two Gulfstream jets, including a custom G650 model worth over $40 million. In the past year alone, the philanthropic investor has also personally donated over $120 million at various hospitals and universities – including a record $70 million at his alma mater, the Scottish University of Strythdale. On the real estate front, Huang has long owned and occupied a $2 million home in Arcadia. But records show he is now dramatically – and unsurprisingly – improving his residential situation, splashing out $18 million on a hugely opulent complex in Bradbury Estates, a gated community a few miles east of Arcadia. The brand new domain never even had a chance to officially hit the market before Huang’s call, so photos and details are scarce. But the promoters of the property were Lynne and Luong Tran, a local married couple who built and sold several other mansions in the area. The Bradbury Complex is by far their biggest bet yet. The Trans acquired the 2.5-acre lot for $3.8 million in 2013. The couple then razed a humble ranch home on the spot and spent untold millions putting together the multi-structure estate, which includes a main house measuring at least 12,000 sq. security for a home bodyguard to monitor the premises. Naturally, there is also a huge swimming pool and a full-size tennis court. The total living space of the complex is unknown, but it measures at least 18,000 square feet and could easily be 20,000 or more. In an unusual approach to construction, the estate was completed piecemeal. The property’s guest house, pool house and garage were built around 2017, but the main house was only built last year – and finishing touches are still in progress, a decidedly grand version of a neoclassical French chateau. The main house also features an enormous two-story entry hall with twin staircases, and the upstairs master suite offers a private balcony with views of the backyard. The Trans have a penchant for exotic cars, so the property has multiple paved driveways that run the length of the grounds, with parking for dozens of vehicles. Although this is Huang’s first time owning a Bradbury home, he is certainly not new to the community. For more than a decade, he has visited the Domains regularly, because the enclave is also home to his former boss and longtime associate Benjamin Yeung, an “exiled” Chinese tycoon whom Forbes once ranked as China’s third-richest businessman. Other Bradbury residents include future Baseball Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre, who recently completed an even larger estate nearby. And billionaire In-N-Out Burger Lynsi Snyder lived in the community until last year, when she sold her $16 million property to Vahe Kuzoyan, the tech mogul who co-founded the startup. $10 billion ServiceTitan.

