Sanjrani favors Tayyip Erdogan for the Nobel Peace Prize





Senate President Sadiq Sanjrani in a letter officially registered the nomination of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the “Nobel Peace Prize” ISLAMABAD, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – January 4, 2023): Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani by letter officially registered the nomination of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the “Nobel Peace Prize”. In a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Wednesday, the Senate speaker favored the Turkish president for his efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis, a published press release said. The Senate Speaker said the Russian-Ukrainian war quickly turned into a nuclear powder keg that could have ended in disaster for the whole world. Thanks to his tireless efforts, timely and effective interventions with both sides, Tayyip Erdogan single-handedly averted a global catastrophe, he said. He further added that President Erdogan is a true statesman and leader, who always strives for the betterment and prosperity of not only his country, but the region and the world at large. The Senate Speaker stressed that the Turkish President carries the true message of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and his teachings of peace, tolerance and love for all mankind, as he continues to dispel myths and misconceptions related to Islamic teachings. The Norwegian Nobel Committee is responsible for evaluating and deciding whether to award one of the most prestigious and illustrious prizes. As the late Alfred Bernhard Nobel envisioned in his will, the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded to individuals who have taken exceptional steps to resolve impending or ongoing conflicts toward peace.

