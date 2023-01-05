PM Modi addresses Pan-India Water Conference





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that Government efforts on water conservation alone are not enough and public participation is of the utmost importance. “Government efforts alone are not enough for water conservation. A new chapter of Jan Bhagidari (People’s Participation) must begin with multiple stakeholders from all strata of society. In conservation-related campaigns water, we need to involve people, social organizations and civil society as much as possible,” Prime Minister Modi said at an all-India meeting of water ministers themed “Water [email protected]” . Prime Minister Modi further said that India has made major progress in water security and the water vision of 2047 will be a great contribution to Amrit Kaal. “India has made major progress in water security. Our water vision towards 2047 will be a great contribution to Amrit Kaal. The nation is working together to build 75 Amrit Sarovars in every district. So far , 25,000 Amrit Sarovars have already been built,” Modi added. Modi said, “In our constitutional system, the subject of water is under the control of the states. The efforts of the states for water conservation will go a long way towards achieving the collective goals of the country.” Underscoring the importance of technology, Modi said, “We need to use technologies such as geo-sensing and geo-mapping in water conservation. Industry and agriculture are two sectors where water is needed. The Jal Jeevan mission has become a major development setting to provide water to every household.” Quoting the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, Prime Minister Modi said: “When people joined the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, awareness and awareness also came from the public. The government mobilized resources and carried out many works like water treatment plants and toilets. But the success of the campaign was assured as the public thought not to spread the dirt. The same thought must be awakened in the public for water conservation as well. Advising industry and agriculture where water needs are high, he said: “The government has put a huge emphasis on the circular economy in this budget. The circular economy has a vital role in conserving water. Urbanization is increasing rapidly in our country and when the pace of urbanization is like this, then we should think very seriously about water.” Union Ministry Jal Shakti is organizing a national-level conference on “Water [email protected]” in Bhopal on January 5-6, which brings together key policy makers to discuss “ways to harness water resources for Sustainable development”. (With agency contributions)

