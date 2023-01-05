Lauren Boebert opposes Donald Trump’s call to back Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House





Republican representatives from Colorado were at the center of U.S. Representative Kevin McCarthy’s fight to secure his much-desired spot as Speaker of the House.

US Representative Lauren Boebert went so far as to appoint another representative who was totally at odds with her usual ally, former President Donald Trump, while at one point US Representative Ken Buck signaled he was losing patience with McCarthy’s repeated failure to rally a majority. Colorado’s third Republican in Congress, Doug Lamborn, continued to vote for McCarthy, however.

The Colorado delegation played a notable role in the historic political drama that began Tuesday and continued through the historic sixth vote, each time McCarthy lost well over five votes from fellow Republicans, which is all the buffer that the narrow majority of the parties offers him. .

After the first votes, Trump on social media urged Republicans to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL.

After yesterday’s debacle, Trump offers a wholehearted endorsement of Kevin McCarthy pic.twitter.com/BK9LIKS2FO

— Kirk A. Bado (@kirk_bado) January 4, 2023

Boebert, who Trump has endorsed twice, addressed the House Wednesday afternoon, disagreeing with the man she was careful to note was her favorite president.

The president needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that, sir, you don’t have the votes and it’s time to step aside, Boebert said, eliciting an audible response from his colleagues in the House.

Instead, far-right Western Slope Boebert nominated U.S. Representative Byron Donalds of Florida.

Buck, whose district spans Colorado’s Eastern Plains, also pushed Republicans to consider other options and said McCarthy may not have his support any longer if votes continue to fail in his favor.

At some point, McCarthy is expected to step down and let U.S. Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana run in his place, Buck told CNN.

While Boebert continued to vote for Donalds, Buck eventually voted for McCarthy until the House agreed to adjourn for several hours. Likewise, Lamborn continued to vote for McCarthy.

The last time the chamber needed multiple votes to select a new president was in 1923, showing how rare the opportunity is and how deeply fractured the Republican Party is.

