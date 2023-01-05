Can NATO and the Pentagon find a diplomatic exit ramp after the war in Ukraine?

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, known for his unwavering support for Ukraine, recently revealed his biggest fear for this winter to a television interviewer in his native Norway: that the fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a major war between NATO and Russia. If things go wrong, he warned solemnly, they can go horribly wrong.

It was a rare admission from someone so involved in the war, and reflects the dichotomy in recent statements between the political leaders of the United States and NATO on the one hand and the military leaders of the ‘other. Civilian leaders still seem determined to wage a long open war in Ukraine, while military leaders, such as the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, have spoken out and urged Ukraine to seize the moment for peace talks.

Retired Admiral Michael Mullen, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke first, perhaps testing the waters for Milley, narrative ABC News that the United States should do everything possible to try to come to the table to solve this problem.

Asia time reported that other NATO military leaders share Milley’s view that neither Russia nor Ukraine can achieve an outright military victory, while French and German military assessments conclude that the negotiating position more strength that Ukraine has gained through its recent military successes will be short-lived if it ignores Milley’s advice.

So why are US and NATO military leaders speaking out so strongly in rejecting the perpetuation of their own central role in the war in Ukraine? And why do they see such danger in prospect if their political bosses miss or ignore their signals for the shift to diplomacy?

Study reveals terrible American dilemma

A Rand Corporation ordered by the Pentagon to study published in December, titled Response to a Russian attack on NATO during the Ukrainian War, provides clues to what Milley and his military colleagues find so alarming. The study examines US options for responding to four scenarios in which Russia attacks a range of NATO targets, ranging from a US intelligence satellite or a NATO weapons depot in Poland to larger-scale missile attacks on NATO airbases and ports, including the US air base at Ramstein. and the port of Rotterdam.

These four scenarios are all hypothetical and based on Russian escalation beyond Ukraine’s borders. But the authors’ analysis reveals how fine and precarious the line is between limited and proportionate military responses to Russian escalation and a spiral of escalation that can spin out of control and lead to nuclear war.

The last sentence of the study’s conclusion reads: The potential for nuclear use adds weight to the US goal of avoiding further escalation, a goal that may seem increasingly critical in the wake of limited Russian conventional attack. Yet other parts of the study oppose de-escalation or less than proportionate responses to Russian escalations, based on the same concerns about US credibility that led to devastating but ultimately futile escalations. in Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and other lost wars.

American political leaders are always afraid that if they do not respond with enough force to enemy actions, their enemies (now including China) will conclude that their military moves can have a decisive impact on American policy and force the United States United and their allies to retreat. But escalations driven by such fears have only led to even more decisive and humiliating American defeats.

In Ukraine, US credibility concerns are compounded by the need to demonstrate to its allies that NATO Article 5, which states that an attack on a NATO member will be considered an attack against all, is a truly watertight commitment to defend them.

Thus, US policy in Ukraine is caught between the reputational need to intimidate its enemies and support its allies on the one hand, and the unthinkable real dangers of escalation on the other. If American leaders continue to act as they have done in the past, favoring escalation over loss of credibility, they will flirt with nuclear war, and the danger will only increase with each turn of the spiral of climbing.

As the absence of a military solution slowly dawns on the parlor warriors in Washington and NATO capitals, they quietly slip more conciliatory positions into their public statements. Most notably, they are replacing their previous insistence on restoring Ukraine to its pre-2014 borders, meaning a return of all of Donbass and Crimea, with a call for Russia to withdraw only until to positions before February 24, 2022, which Russia previously had agreed to in the negotiations in Turkey in March.

Time for realism?

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Told the the wall street journal on December 5 that the object of the war is now to recapture the territory which has been seized from [Ukraine] since February 24. the WSJ reported that two European diplomats said [US National Security Adviser Jake] Sullivan recommended Mr. Zelenskyys’ team start thinking about his realistic demands and priorities for negotiations, including a reconsideration of his stated goal for Ukraine to regain Crimea, which was annexed in 2014.

The Ukraine crisis is a classic security dilemma

In another article, the the wall street journal quoted German officials as saying they believe it is unrealistic to expect Russian troops to be completely expelled from all occupied territories, while British officials defined the minimum basis for negotiations as the will to Russia to withdraw to the positions it occupied on February 23.

In late October, one of Rishi Sunak’s first actions as British Prime Minister was to ask Defense Minister Ben Wallace to call Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for the first time since Russian invasion in February. Wallace told Shoigu that the UK wanted defuse the dispute, a significant departure from the policies of former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

A major stumbling block keeping Western diplomats off the peace table is the maximalist rhetoric and negotiating positions of President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian government, which has insisted since April that it will not settle for any full sovereignty over every inch of territory that Ukraine possessed before 2014.

But this maximalist stance was itself a remarkable reversal of the stance taken by Ukraine during the ceasefire talks in Turkey in March, when it agreed to give up its ambition to join NATO and not to host foreign military bases in exchange for a Russian withdrawal from its pre-invasion positions. During these talks, Ukraine agreed to to negotiate the future of Donbass and postpone a final decision on the future of Crimea for up to 15 years.

the FinancialTimes broke it story of this 15-point peace plan on March 16, and Zelenskyy Explain the neutrality agreement to his people on a national television broadcast on March 27, promising to put it to a national referendum before it could come into effect.

But British Prime Minister Boris Johnson then intervened on April 9 to cancel this agreement. He told Zelenskyy that the UK and the collective West were in it for the long haul and would support Ukraine to fight a long war, but would not sign any agreement Ukraine made with Russia.

This helps explain why Zelenskyy is now so offended by Western suggestions that he should return to the negotiating table. Johnson has since resigned in disgrace, but he left Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people hanging on his promises.

In April, Johnson claimed to speak on behalf of the Western collective, but only the United States publicly took a similar stance. positionwhile France, Germany and Italy all called for new ceasefire negotiations in May. Now Johnson himself has flip-flopped, writing in a editorial to the the wall street journal only on December 9 that the Russian forces were to be pushed back to the de facto February 24 border.

Johnson and Biden have turned Western policy on Ukraine on its head, sticking politically to a policy of unconditional, endless war that NATO military advisers reject for the strongest reasons: to avoid the end of the third world war that Biden himself promised avoid.

US and NATO leaders are finally taking small steps toward negotiations, but the critical question facing the world in 2023 is whether warring parties will get to the negotiating table before the spiral of escalation get catastrophically out of control.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Fair Observers.