Microsoft chief Satya Nadella meets PM Modi, says India’s digital transformation is inspiring





Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said it was inspiring to see India’s focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth with a focus on digital transformation. “Thank you Narendra Modi for this insightful meeting. It is inspiring to see the government’s focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation and we look forward to helping India realize the Digital India vision and to be a light to the world,” the Microsoft chief tweeted on Thursday after meeting Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi. Nadella, who is visiting India, met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar yesterday and discussed several issues including digital governance and security. Nadella’s India tour includes a trip to Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi. On his first day in India on Tuesday, Nadella addressed the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai today. At the summit, he noted that cloud-based services, which are inherently energy-efficient, are a game-changer and the adoption of these technologies will increase in the future. “Cloud-native applications (which are at the native-to-intermediate stage) haven’t started yet…by 2025 you’ll have most applications that anyone really builds at this efficient frontier of the cloud network “, Nadella said. “When you move to the cloud, for example, it’s 70-80% more energy efficient. If you want to be more energy efficient on any workload, the first thing to do is move to the cloud. ” “You also hedge against demand cycles by moving to the cloud that you consume when you need it,” Nadella added. Cloud-based services will be key to evolving India’s digital journey and Microsoft is innovating at every level to support the country’s ecosystem of developers, startups and enterprises across the industry. Microsoft has been operating in India for over 32 years now. While interacting with top business leaders at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit, Nadella reinforced the digital imperative for every organization and how the Microsoft Cloud can drive innovation, create broad economic progress, and accelerate business growth. companies in India. Nadella also highlighted how businesses large and small, across India, are transforming with the power of Microsoft’s stack and technology solutions. (ANI) (This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

