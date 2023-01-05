China’s zero-COVID U-turn leads to loss of confidence in leadership | News on the coronavirus pandemic

As years of severe zero-COVID restrictions come to an abrupt halt in China, relations between the country’s leaders and the governed are strained.

People who once supported zero-COVID have wondered what the use of those years of severe restrictions is when almost all the policies put in place to protect people have been abandoned and COVID-19 is rampant among the Chinese population.

President Xi Jinping’s administration’s surprise policy reversal has also left some previously apolitical people feeling deeply embittered by their leaders in Beijing.

In China’s largest city, Shanghai, Ming Li, 31, who asked that his real name not be used, was among those who took to the streets in late November to commemorate those killed in the blaze. an apartment building in the western city of China. from Urumqi.

Attendees blamed strict lockdown policies for victims unable to escape burning apartments and vigils quickly turned into street protests across urban China. Protesters like Ming Li spoke out against the restrictions that for nearly three years defined life in China.

As protests escalated late last year, demands to remove zero-COVID morphed into removals of leaders who had enforced those policies, said Ming Li, who described to Al Jazeera the moment the vigil became a full-scale anti-government protest.

She recounted how a man in the crowd of protesters shouted: Xi Jinping!.

Ming Li, along with everyone else nearby, replied: Quit!

The man continued to shout, Ming Li said, and the crowd continued to respond:

Xi Jinping!

Resign!

Xi Jinping!

Resign!

A month after the protests, Ming Li recalled how the protest and this chanting was the most intense experience of her life.

This public expression of dissent was also the most outspoken public display of defiance against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in more than a generation.

Ming Li described the protests as emerging from a mixture of pent-up frustration, desperation and rage that spontaneously spilled onto Chinese streets.

All of that energy was channeled into a call, she told Al Jazeera.

These protest calls were on behalf of everyone who not only wanted a change from the zero COVID policy, but also a change at the top of the Chinese leadership, she said.

As Ming Li and fellow protesters in Shanghai called for Xi Jinping’s resignation, a 23-year-old, whom Al Jazeera will call Chen Wu, joined protesters in Beijing to demand an end to the zero-COVID policy.

Chen Wu, however, did not go as far as protesters in Shanghai who called on Xi to stand down.

It’s a very dangerous thing to claim in public in China, and I don’t think things would change if Xi Jinping steps down, he said.

But I think the Communist Party should start sharing some of its power with the people, he said.

So why did he join protests against COVID-19 restrictions?

I believe politics was slowly destroying more lives than it was saving, he explained.

And since zero-COVID was promoted by the most senior leaders, our request was addressed to them.

The November zero-COVID protests, along with the anti-government messaging that emerged, seemed to take Chinese leaders by surprise.

Less than two weeks later, authorities announced the shutdown of some key elements of zero-COVID, beginning a process that has now seen most of the policy dismantled.

From apolitical to political

Despite their political claims, Chen Wu and Ming Li described themselves as largely apolitical until very recently.

For Ming Li, the political shift began with the severe restrictions imposed on daily life in Shanghai in 2022.

The city of 25 million people was shut down almost entirely in April to thwart an outbreak of the Omicron variant. The megalopolis remained in a stifling confinement for nearly two months. During this period, there were stories of forced quarantines, food shortages, separation of children and infants from their parents, and even suicides.

It was a living nightmare, recalls Ming Li.

I had never thought much about political issues before, but during the lockdown I started to wonder what kind of leadership would put their own people in such hell to fight a virus that much of the world already had. exceeded, she said.

For Chen Wu, a bus accident in Guizhou Province in September was the turning point. The bus was carrying 47 people to a quarantine center when it overturned on the highway, killing 27 of them.

The accident convinced me that the Communist Party’s zero-COVID policy was killing people and that it had to be stopped, he said.

A frayed social contract

It is often said that an unofficial social contract underlies the relationship between the ruling Communist Party and the Chinese people: the CCP guarantees security, stability and economic opportunity and, in turn, citizens stay out of it. politics and let the CCP rule unchallenged.

This unspoken contract has been tarnished by the past year of COVID chaos as people’s lives and the Chinese economy have taken a heavy hit.

There are also clear signs of dissatisfaction with the authorities, especially since the zero COVID reversal occurred so soon after the 20th CPC Congress in October, which defended the superiority of China’s handling of COVID while centralizing power in the hands of Xi and those close to him. which had imposed the strict approach to the pandemic.

The hasty dismantling of zero-COVID has divided people, interviewees told Al Jazeera. He has also divided people into the physically weak and the strong as the virus sweeps across the country.

What seems to unite all parties, however, is the mutual confusion and frustration directed at authorities over their handling of the pandemic.

Amid the turmoil, Xi, in a New Year’s speech, called for unity in China’s new approach to fighting COVID.

While people like Ming Li and Chen Wu see the end of COVID measures as steps in the right direction, others are disappointed by the sudden change.

A 46-year-old man from Chengdu, called Xiang Hou, also didn’t like the relentless COVID restrictions. But he believed they served a greater good.

From what I heard from the authorities I thought we were fighting this virus together as a country giving up some freedoms in order to stay safe so we can avoid all the COVID deaths they have had in Europe and America, he told Al Jazeera.

As China eased and then removed COVID restrictions, messages from authorities also changed.

It is no longer a question of China collectively fighting the virus by remaining vigilant, but of individuals being responsible for their own health.

Xiang Hou thinks the politics and rhetoric changed too quickly, which left him confused and angry. His parents are elderly and unvaccinated, and he fears they will not survive the wave of COVID currently sweeping the country.

I trusted my government to do the right thing, but now I doubt, he said.

But Ching Tsao, 42, also an alias, from Guangzhou said she had no doubts she had lost all faith in the central government.

She had believed in the zero COVID narrative and had voluntarily given up much of her social life, including travel and visiting relatives, to protect the weak and old in Chinese society.

Her grandmother succumbed to the virus at the end of December.

After all these sacrifices, the government still decided to open up in a very rushed way and now everyone is getting sick and so many people are dying, Ching Tsao said.

So why the years of suffering if we were all going to catch the virus anyway?