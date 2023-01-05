Trump doubles his support for Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House





WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump issued a full endorsement of House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday morning, hours before Republicans were expected to return to the floor to try again to elect a speaker.

“Great conversations took place last night, and now is the time for all members of our GREAT Republican House to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE CASE, WIN VICTORY,” Trump wrote in a post on the Truth social media platform. “REPUBLICANS, DON’T TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT, EMBARRASSING DEFEAT.”

Trump also spoke to some lawmakers by phone Tuesday, according to three people familiar with the calls.

“Trump has been talking to everyone all day,” one said. “People who love Kevin. People who think he’s Satan.”

For the first time in a century, the House failed to elect a speaker on its first ballot on Tuesday. In each of the three votes, McCarthy, R-Calif., fell well short of the full House majority needed to win the hammer. Democrats united behind their leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, while McCarthy lost 19 House Republicans on two of the ballots and 20 on the third.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who gave one of McCarthy’s nomination speeches, was the consensus pick of the anti-McCarthy wing.

But Jordan told Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., a vocal member of the loosely aligned anti-McCarthy group, that he wasn’t interested in pursuing speaking work, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Fla. Ga.

“Jim Jordan said to Matt Gaetz on the floor of the house, he said, ‘Matt, why are you doing this?’ I don’t want to be president, I want to be president of the judiciary [Committee]“, she told reporters on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear what effect Trumps redoubled public pressure on McCarthy’s behalf would have with Republican resisters in the House, several of whom are among his most staunch allies in Congress.

Trump had initially backed McCarthy publicly, but as Tuesday went on, it appeared his enthusiasm for McCarthy had waned.

Kevin McCarthy during the opening day of the 118th Congress at the United States Capitol on Tuesday. Alex Brandon/AP

In a brief interview, Trump declined to reiterate his support for longtime GOP leader McCarthy.

“We’ll see what happens,” Trump said Tuesday. “We’ll see how it all works out.”

But he spoke to McCarthy later Tuesday night, offering reassurance.

“Trump has already reiterated his support,” McCarthy told reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday night. “I spoke to him tonight.

Trump, who is looking to return to the Oval Office, runs the risk of tying himself to another losing candidate after three straight elections in which Republicans have failed to live up to expectations at the ballot box. But the upside is clear to him: If McCarthy wins the presidency now, Trump will surely take credit for pushing him over the line.

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., the only lawmaker to leave McCarthy’s camp to vote for another candidate on Tuesday, said his vote was still available.

“I’m not going to sit here and tell you, ‘Oh, it’s over for Kevin.’ I’m not saying that at all,” Donalds said.

Ryan Nobles and Marc Caputo contributed.

