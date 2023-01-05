Trump lawyers questioned 2020 Nevada vote, records show





WASHINGTON (AP) Nevada’s most populous county has provided special counsel to the U.S. Justice Department with correspondence showing lawyers for then-President Donald Trump raising concerns about the integrity of the 2020 voting process that were later found to be without merit, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press.

Trump allies have also demanded information about the workers responsible for counting votes, a request the county registrar has sought to delay over fears for worker safety.

The correspondence was provided by Clark County to Jack Smith, the special counsel investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the election results, in response to a subpoena seeking communications between Trump associates and county officials. Smith issued similar subpoenas to officials in other battleground states, including Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin, as prosecutors examine a pressure campaign aimed at keeping Trump in power.

The AP obtained the documents Tuesday through a public records request to Clark County, which includes Las Vegas and which, along with Nevada, has become more generally a hotbed of conspiracy theories stemming from false allegations of electoral fraud.

The records do not include any communications from Trump himself and do not appear to show attempts to coerce county officials, as Trump tried to do in Georgia. But they show how Trump’s lawyers have positioned themselves for weeks for post-election legal challenges in the county. They alleged that thousands of ballots were improperly cast and, weeks before the election, filed a public records request seeking to examine the process of counting mail-in and mail-in ballots.

Among the documents given to Smith is a letter from Trump campaign lawyers to the Clark County prosecutor on Nov. 5, 2020, two days after Election Day. He claimed that 3,062 voters who moved from Nevada before the general election voted in the state and that number was likely to increase by another six thousand.

Lawyers wrote that lax procedures for authenticating voter identities had called into question the legitimacy of all elections in the state.

But the Nevada secretary of state’s office flatly rejected that claim in a report released the following April. The report said many voters alleged by the Nevada Republican Party to have left the state or another country just before the election had in fact moved to towns and villages adjacent to military bases.

He also noted that there are many legitimate reasons for a person to request a change of mailing address while maintaining their original Nevada voter registration address.

Additionally, a labor-intensive public records request from Trump’s attorneys, filed as county officials prepare for Election Day in less than two weeks, sought photos of signatures from voters on envelopes containing postal ballots. Trump’s lawyers also wanted information about mail-in ballots cast in the election that did not come with a voter’s signature or that had signatures that did not match the one recorded in voter registration records. voters.

Trump’s attorneys separately requested the names of voters who served on the Clark County counting board, as well as the board’s political makeup for each shift. The county said it would provide that information, but for security reasons, not before the campaign deadline.

Much of the documents released to the AP consisted of correspondence between Joe Gloria, at the time the county’s registrar of voters, and Jesse Law, who was one of six bogus Nevada GOP voters who signed certificates incorrectly stating that Trump had won the state in 2020.

The certificates were sent to Congress and the National Archives, where they were ultimately ignored. Law, who was also part of Operation Trumps 2020, primarily asked for details about the vote counting process in Clark County.

In an interview last month, just before he left office, Gloria described the harassment he said he and his staff endured during the 2020 election. He said protesters stood at 100 feet (about 30 meters) from his office door, some carrying weapons, as he and his staff counted ballots.

He received disturbing emails and messages, a few readings We know where you live and We know where your family sleeps.

Smith, a veteran war crimes prosecutor who once headed the section of the Justice Department that prosecutes public corruption, was appointed special counsel in November to investigate attempts by Trump associates to overturn the results of the Trump election. 2020, as well as the retention of classified records at the Trumps estate in Florida. , Mar-a-Lago.

Weeks after his nomination, the AP and other news outlets reported on subpoenas issued to local election officials in about half a dozen battleground states contested by Trump but won by Democrat Joe Biden.

The AP asked Clark County this week for the same records that were given to Smith. The county responded with a 35-page document consisting largely of correspondence between Trump and Gloria campaign lawyers, as well as requests for public records and court documents.

The records do not include any correspondence from some of the most prominent names included in the subpoena, including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who aided Trump’s efforts to challenge the election results.

Smith also sent a subpoena to the then-Secretary of State’s office in Nevada in November, requesting communication records with a list of Trump-linked officials who boosted efforts to void the 2020 election. office handed over only one document in its response to a Zoom invitation between the office and several bogus Nevada GOP voters who were not on the Smiths’ list.

____

Stern, who reported from Reno, Nevada, is a member of the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a national, nonprofit service program that places reporters in local newsrooms.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kolotv.com/2023/01/05/trump-lawyers-questioned-nevadas-2020-vote-records-show/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

