China, Philippines agree to ‘manage differences’ over South China Sea







hong kong

CNN

—

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his Filipino counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. have agreed to boost economic ties and resume talks on oil exploration, as they seek to revive their economies amid the pandemic downturn and friction over trade. disputed areas of the South China Sea. Xi met with Marcos Jr. on Wednesday during the Philippine presidents’ first state visit to Beijing, where the two leaders agreed to appropriately handle differences, according to a joint statement released Thursday. The statement said the leaders had an in-depth and frank discussion on the situation in the South China Sea and reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting peace and stability in the region. During the talks, Manila and Beijing also agreed to resume talks on oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea that were halted last June due to constitutional challenges and sovereignty issues. Marcos Jr. previously said his country would continue oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea even without an agreement with China, which claims nearly all of the 1.3 million square miles of the South China Sea as its own, although other territories, including the Philippines, have competing and sometimes overlapping claims to some areas. The South China Sea has long been a source of tension between Manila and Beijing, and relations were further strained in December when the Philippine Department of National Defense expressed grave concern over the presence of Chinese ships in the contested stream. The Philippines has repeatedly accused Chinese vessels of harassing Filipino fishermen in the area, and in a statement released on WednesdayMarcos Jr. says he raised the issue with Xi when they met in Beijing. In the statement, Marcos Jr. said Xi promised to find a solution that would allow Filipino fishermen to operate in the Southeast Asian country’s natural fishing grounds. We also discussed what we can do to move forward, to avoid possible mistakes, misunderstandings that could trigger a bigger problem than what we already have, he added. To this end, the countries have announced their intention to set up a direct line of communication between their maritime departments. In the statement from the Philippines, Marcos Jr. said Xi pledged to provide assistance to the Philippines, including in agriculture, infrastructure and maritime security, with the two sides signing a total of 14 agreements bilateral. Xi also pledged broad opportunities for cooperation with the Philippines, including supporting Chinese investment in the Philippines and helping its neighbor develop agricultural technology, basic education, meteorology and space, and science. vaccine research, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. The Philippines has long balanced the Americas’ strategic interest in the Pacific with China’s geopolitical and economic rise. While the Philippines is a longtime defense ally of the United States, former leader Rodrigo Duterte has sought closer relations with China during his six years in power, putting aside its territorial dispute in exchange for Chinese investments. Marcos Jr.’s trip to Beijing comes after US Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Philippines in November, where she reaffirmed Washington’s unwavering commitment to her ally. During this visit, Harris and Marcos Jr. discussed 21 new US-funded projects, including other defense sites around the Philippines.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/05/asia/xi-jinping-marcos-oil-south-china-sea-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos