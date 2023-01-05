Here is the appearance of the “elephant road” which made Jokowi stop





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Indonesia may be the only country in the world to have a toll road with access to an elephant tunnel. The toll road with tunnels through the elephants is in Pekanbaru-Dumai. During a working visit to Riau, President Jokowi witnessed the location of the Elephant Toll Tunnel on the Pekanbaru-Dumai Toll Road. “Elephants were seen walking under the Pekanbaru-Dumai toll road this morning. Just at KM 12 point of the toll road, there is a tunnel that has been made for elephant crossings. There are six crossings like this one on the Pekanbaru-Dumai toll road,” Jokowi posted on his Instagram account, Thursday (5/1/23) PUBLICITY Scroll to resume content Jokowi said the elephant tunnel was built as an adaptation stop as the Pekanbaru-Dumai toll road divides the elephant habitat into two towns and two districts. The protected population of Sumatran elephants in this area is 76. Photo: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) after inspecting the crossing of elephants at KM 12 of the Pekanbaru-Dumai toll road, Thursday, January 5, 2023. (Photo: BPMI Setpres/Laily Rachev)

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) after inspecting the crossing of elephants at KM 12 of the Pekanbaru-Dumai toll road, Thursday, January 5, 2023. (Photo: BPMI Setpres/Laily Rachev) Photo: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) after inspecting the crossing of elephants at KM 12 of the Pekanbaru-Dumai toll road, Thursday, January 5, 2023. (Photo: BPMI Setpres/Laily Rachev)President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) after inspecting the crossing of elephants at KM 12 of the Pekanbaru-Dumai toll road, Thursday, January 5, 2023. (Photo: BPMI Setpres/Laily Rachev) “Infrastructure development in the country must pay attention to environmental sustainability and ensure the survival of wildlife,” Jokowi said. Yesterday, Jokowi inaugurated the 30.9 kilometer Pekanbaru-Bangkinang toll road on Wednesday (01/04/2023). This toll road is part of the Padang-Pekanbaru Toll Road.

The President revealed that this toll road project will consume a budget of Rs 4.8 trillion and speed up the mobility of goods and passenger services. Meanwhile, the Pekanbaru-Dumai toll road was inaugurated beforehand which is connected to Bangkinang. President Jokowi virtually inaugurated from the presidential palace in Bogor on Friday (25/9/2020) the operation of the 131 km Pekanbaru-Dumai (Permai) toll road. The inauguration took place at Dumai Toll Gate, Bagan Besar, Bukit Kapur, Dumai City, in the presence of Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimoeljono, Governor of Riau Syamsuar and Mayor of Dumai Zulkifli AS. President Joko Widodo is grateful, because with the inauguration of the Pekanbaru – Dumai toll road, the 131 km long can be fully exploited and can already be used for productive activities, both for the inhabitants of Riau and for the people crossing the island of Sumatra. . According to President Joko Widodo, this toll road is part of the 2,987 km long Sumatra Toll Road which stretches from Lampung province to Aceh as the main corridor. “This stretch of toll road will increase the connectivity between cities/regions in Riau province and Dumai city as a port city with advanced oil and agribusiness industries,” he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article There is this toll road which makes JKT-BDG less than 1 hour away, the entrepreneurs are happy (Hi Hi)



