



Comment this story Comment Critics of Rishi Sunaks blame it for having no answers to the big problems facing the UK, from costly strikes to a hobbled healthcare system. His supporters fear he is a visionary capable of inspiring voters like Boris Johnson could. The Prime Minister’s first speech of the year on Wednesday tried to address both sets of concerns and ended up pleasing no one. Where Sunak was most interesting, his ideas were too informal; where he attempted to be more specific, he was least convincing. To be clear, it was never going to be easy. The Year of the Rabbit began in Britain as the last ended with waves of strikes, reports of alarming waiting times in ambulances and a jittery pound. The IMF says the UK will grow the slowest among industrialized nations and the costs of Brexit are increasingly hard to ignore. Meanwhile, a war in Europe is raging and the resurgence of Covid in China raises the prospect of dangerous new mutations. Permacrisis indeed. Sunak got credit last year for injecting some stability and gravity into a government reeling from the tumultuous final months of Johnson’s premiership and the misadventures of Liz Truss’ brief tenure. But in politics, goodwill cannot be banked for long. Sunak’s speech sought to restore trust and project a sense of vision for the future, but his promises fall into what might be called the promise trap: those that are either unattainable or meaningless. Sunak made five specific pledges, responding to peoples’ priorities, against which he repeatedly said he wanted to be held accountable. In his first, he pledged to halve inflation this year, but the Office for Budget Responsibility has already forecast inflation to fall to 3.8% this year from a peak of over 11% in 2022. A promise to grow the economy with better paying jobs and opportunities across the country may have been meant to give hope to the so-called Red Wall seats in the North that helped the Tories win the election of 2019. But he doesn’t say what growth policies the hell is pursuing. The current forecast is for a return to growth by the end of the year; Is Sunak declaring that this low bar will be reached or is he promising something more? His pledge to reduce the national debt as a percentage of GDP over the medium term is no doubt intended to reassure some conservatives that his government will not go on a spending spree. But a decline in debt (from its current level of 102%) is also already expected. It would have been better to just let those parameters evolve in favor of governments and then take credit for it. Doing it this way is a bit like a premier league football team announcing that they would have a winning record in friendlies against lower league teams that they would have to beat. Seems silly. Sunak appears to have spent most of his time pondering the last two promises to cut NHS waiting lists and passing new laws to stop migrants arriving in small boats. Both were written in carefully workable terms. NHS waiting lists will be reduced through additional funding injections and the use of private sector hospital capacity. Sunak also pledged funds to help hospitals return medically fit patients to community settings, which should help improve the flow in emergency departments. He may get some credit for alleviating the immediate crisis, but these short-term solutions do not solve the structural problems of the NHS. He also postponed much-needed welfare reform. His promise to introduce new laws to stop migrant boats isn’t exactly betting on the store either. relocating migrants to Rwanda can gain credit from the government if numbers are reduced. The title of Wednesday’s speech was to build a better future, but the vision elements of the speech were overlooked. Sunak was most animated when talking about education. It’s personal to me, he said. The UK is one of the few advanced countries that does not require pupils to study maths before the age of 18 and Sunak wants to change this to raise numeracy levels and prepare young people for a job market more likely to require these skills. It’s an idea worth discussing, but not one he can implement before the next election given a system already short of math teachers. Likewise, its offering of family centers to help parents raise their children has remained vague. It would be unfair to suggest that Sunak has no ideas beyond tackling the immediate crisis. His lecture But last year as Chancellor of the Exchequer was a serious examination of how to improve Britain’s competitiveness and dynamism. But while the Prime Minister may want to talk about New Year’s resolutions, his biggest headache will be coping with the hangover from last year’s turmoil. More from Bloomberg Opinion: Advice from Frederick the Great for negotiations with Ukraine: Andreas Kluth China condemns its people to relive the nightmare of 2020: Clara Ferreira Marques Who are the Nepo babies among us? : Adrian Wooldridge This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners. Therese Raphael is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion covering health care and British politics. Previously, she was the editorial page editor of The Wall Street Journal Europe. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com/opinion

