Trump fails to swing votes for Kevin McCarthy as president





WASHINGTON Rep. Ralph Norman, RS.C., doesn’t care that former President Donald Trump is backing Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House.

‘Endorsements don’t matter to me,’ said Norman, one of 20 Republican holdouts who stopped McCarthy, R-California, from winning the majority he needs in a series of votes in deadlock for the Speaker of the House. “It’s our fight here.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., another anti-McCarthy voter, took umbrage at Trump calling out holdouts on behalf of the embattled House GOP leader.

“Let’s stop the slander and campaign tactics to get people to turn against us, even though my favorite president calls us and says we have to stop this,” Boebert told the House on Wednesday. “I think it actually needs to be reversed; the chair needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that, sir, you don’t have the votes, and it’s time to step down.”

McCarthy gave no indication that he planned to do so. But it was clear Wednesday from House votes and interviews with Republican members that Trump had failed to swing the votes in favor of McCarthy through his behind-the-scenes appeals to lawmakers or his big endorsement. public in a Wednesday morning post on the Truth social media platform. .

Some great conversations took place last night, and now is the time for everyone in our GREAT Republican House to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE CASE, WIN, Trump wrote. REPUBLICANS, DON’T TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT, EMBARRASSING DEFEAT.

But in new ballots Wednesday afternoon, Republicans remained deadlocked in the same position as when they adjourned Tuesday before Trump got involved after three failed attempts to elect a president.

Shortly after Trump’s post, the Conservative Action Project, a group of activists and organizations closely tied to Trump, deployed a counterbalance by calling on Republicans to reject McCarthy and praising wayward lawmakers.

“These members represent the millions of voters across the country who are disgusted with the status quo and self-serving governance in Washington,” wrote the group, which includes Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and the former Sen. Jim DeMint of South Carolina. “We are behind them and alongside them in their courageous efforts to find a Speaker of the House who will represent the interests of Conservatives. We encourage more Conservative MPs to join their ranks.”

The inertia in the House spoke about the limits of Trump’s power on an issue that many House Republicans view as an internal dispute.

“I think President Trump has a lot of influence within the Republican Party, especially among the 20 rebels, they’re all Trump supporters,” said Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., who backs McCarthy but starts to consider alternatives. “But I don’t think when you’ve had your eyes on an institution for years and you’ve made up your mind that I don’t think President Trump or anybody else is going to ‘change’ it.

American Bridge 21st Century, a Democratic super PAC, mocked Trump on Wednesday for failing with his endorsement, comparing it to the losses suffered by Trump-backed GOP candidates in the major midterm elections in November.

Kevin McCarthy is finding out in real time that Trump’s endorsement is about as useless as the NFT collection of past presidents, spokesman Drew Godinich said. We can now add Kevin to the long list of MAGA Republicans that Trump failed to cross the finish line.

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., another McCarthy supporter, said rebel lawmakers should listen to Trump because he supported them and their goals.

“Maybe they should think about supporting him and his wisdom that we need to get back to the people’s business and stop embarrassing ourselves and elect a speaker,” he said.

Like Buck, Meuser said he was getting many calls from voters about the race for speakers and there was some division within the ranks of GOP voters on the best way forward.

“They care,” added Meuser.

Several lawmakers have acknowledged that Trump’s pro-McCarthy message walks a fine line, encouraging support for the GOP leader without tearing rebels by name. Although Trump has shown little reluctance to publicly lash out at his opponents, he can’t afford to alienate rebels from his friends under most circumstances as he seeks to be named GOP chairman in 2024. .

A Trump spokesperson did not return a text asking whether Trump had exerted negative pressure on anti-McCarthy lawmakers or threatened to do so.

Rep. Chris Smith, RN.J., praised Trump’s advocacy for McCarthy and said the former president was unlikely to play a heavier role with his longtime allies in the rebel group.

“I don’t think he would,” Smith said.

Norman said he and Trump simply disagreed on the speakers’ vote.

“I appreciate what he’s done for the country,” Norman said. “I just don’t agree with him.”

