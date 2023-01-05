Government efforts alone are not enough for water conservation: PM Modi urges people to participate





Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of people’s participation in water conservation efforts and said government attempts alone cannot succeed.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed the importance of people’s participation in water conservation efforts (File photo)

By Press Trust of India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed the importance of people’s participation in water conservation efforts and said government attempts alone cannot succeed. In his virtual speech at the First National Conference of State Water Ministers, Modi said water should be a matter of cooperation, collaboration and coordination between states and asked them to plan at the ahead given the rapid pace of urbanization. His remarks are significant because disputes over water sharing have persisted among several states for decades. The Prime Minister said he believed that as part of the MGNREGA, maximum work should be done on the water as he called for raising awareness about its conservation. Water is most consumed in sectors such as industry and agriculture, and awareness should be spread among them, he said, advocating for crop diversity and natural farming. Also Read: PM Modi to announce Vande Bharat Express in Bengal today and launch projects worth Rs 7,800 cr Modi also urged states to work on waste management and sewage treatment to prevent pollution of water bodies, and said they could use the “Namami Ganges” program as a model. People’s participation in any program develops in them a sense of belonging which, he said, is the key to success. Modi cited the Swachh Bharat (Clean India) campaign as a successful example of this. The All India Water Ministers’ Meeting themed “Water [email protected]” brings together key decision makers to discuss “ways of harnessing water resources for sustainable development”, the government has said. The Union Jal Shakti Ministry organizes the National Water Conference. Posted on: January 5, 2023

