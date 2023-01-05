Three shooters attacked Imran Khan: Fawad Chaudhry





Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is taken to hospital after an attack during the long march in Wazirabad on November 3, 2022. PPI

Following the findings of a forensic report into the assassination attempt on Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan, the party’s senior deputy chairman, Fawad Chaudhry, claimed on Wednesday that the attack had was executed by three different assailants, all of whom struck the elder from three different positions.

An attempt to kill Imran Khan was made during the bombing. Investigations have proven that three assailants were involved in the assassination attempt on Khan, the politicians told a news conference in Lahore.

A day ago, a forensic report revealed that Imran Khan was hit by three bullets and a metal shrapnel while standing on a moving container near Allahwala Chowk in the city of Wazirabad in Gujranwala. The former Prime Minister was injured in an attack on November 3, 2022.

Nearly 10 bullets were found at the scene, which were sent for forensic examination, the report says, while no snipers were engaged and bullets were not fired from three sides. . He added that nearly 33 pieces of evidence had been sent to the forensic science lab.

In the same month, the former ruling party moved five Supreme Court registries to different cities across the country, seeking the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the assassination of the PTI leader.

The former prime minister. Fawad said he was attacked from three different sides and the same number of weapons were used in the attack. “No shots were fired by Imran Khan’s guards.”

He also alleged that the attack on Imran Khan was premeditated with the intention of killing him and inciting hatred. Imran Khan spoke openly about the attacks on himself in two [PTI] rallies, he said, recalling the assassination of former Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan on October 16, 1951.

Commenting on the injuries sustained by Khan and the number of bullets fired at the site of the attack, Fawad said: Imran Khan received eight injuries, among which were gunshot wounds. Fourteen bullets were found on the ground, 12 from one location and two from another, while nine bullets were found in a building opposite [the attack site] including seven at one location and two at another.

The former information minister said only one attacker has so far been arrested, while the search for the other two continues.

A gunman, he said, was sent to kill the accused Naveed, the prime suspect in the attack who was caught by a PTI supporter as he tried to flee the site of the attacks after allegedly attacked Khan. He claimed that Moazzam, a PTI rally participant who was killed in the crossfire, was shot dead by the bullet intended to assassinate Naveed.

Moazzam was killed by the bullet of the gunman who was sent to kill Naveed, he claimed in the presser.

A November 2022 intelligence agency (not ISI) report submitted to the federal government regarding the attack on Khan found no conspiracy to call it a lone wolf attack.

An Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC) in Gujranwala on November 29 last year granted police a 13-day pre-trial detention against alleged assailant Naveed, who appeared in court when his detention expired 12-day interim order granted by the court. to the police on November 17.

The head of the PTI, speaking about the investigations in the case, also said that the district police officer gave a camera to the police station officer (SHO) asking him to shoot a video.

The DPO was invited to join the investigation, but did not join. Who is stopping the DPD from joining the investigation?” Fawad said, raising questions about the investigations into the case.

He alleged that the purpose of the office renovation is to conceal his connection to the video. Police did not cooperate when they began investigating the video leaks, he added.

