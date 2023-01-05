Kevin McCarthy gets a very sad! Donald Trump endorsement





After spending the past six years sucking off Donald Trump, Rep. Kevin McCarthys’ unwavering kiss finally seems to be paying off as he battles for the Speakership of the House. Some great conversations took place last night, and now is the time for everyone in our GREAT Republican House to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE CASE, WIN WIN, Trump wrote of the bid for McCarthy on Truth Social. REPUBLICANS, DON’T TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT, EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE.

Trump’s attempt to force the 20 GOP members opposed to McCarthy came hours before Republicans were set to stage another vote for president after the first three ballots failed to reach a consensus choice. tuesday. Nineteen Republicans, including many from the more conservative and pro-Trump parties, voted against McCarthy in the first two ballots. That number rose to 20 on the third ballot, with all holdouts voting for Rep. Jim Jordan.

Amid the chaos, Trump apparently tried to use his influence to crush the rebellion, speaking directly to lawmakers by phone yesterday, according to NBC News. Trump has already reiterated his support, McCarthy said Tuesday. I spoke to him tonight. Even still, Trumps Truth Social’s post wasn’t exactly a ringing endorsement. He closed the post by portraying McCarthy, who in 2020 falsely insisted Trump won the election before trying to overturn Joe Bidens’ victory in Congress, as the safe choice with a chance of an advantage. . McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT WORK, Trump wrote. JUST LOOK! However, Rep. Matt Gaetz, a leading opponent of McCarthy’s presidency, did not seem swayed by Trump’s imprimatur. Sad! the Florida brandon said in a statement to Fox News. It doesn’t change my view of McCarthy or Trump or my vote.

McCarthy has been an outspoken Trump supporter since the start of his 2016 campaign. The House Minority Leader defended the former president during the Trump-Ukraine scandal, and shortly after condemning the violent mob of rioters pro-Trump who stormed Congress on Jan. 6, McCarthy visited the former president at Mar-a-Lago. At one point, Trump even called the House Minority Leader my Kevin, putting a point on McCarthy’s seemingly absolute loyalty.

Because of the wafer-thin Republican majority, McCarthy can only afford to lose four GOP votes to hit the 218 mark needed for the presidency. His failure to win in the first round marks the first time in a century that a party has been forced to hold more than one floor vote to elect a president.

