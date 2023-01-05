Imran Khan accuses former Pakistani army chief General Bajwa of assassination plot





Imran Khan claimed General Bajwa wanted to kill him and impose an emergency on Pakistan Image courtesy Facebook/Imran Khan

Islamabad: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused former Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa of conspiring to assassinate him.

Imran Khan claimed that General Bajwa wanted to kill him and impose emergency on Pakistan. He made allegations against former Pakistani army chief General Bajwa during an interview with Pakistani television channel Bol News on Wednesday.

Imran Khan, in his cricketer style, said he has now decided to play outside the crease. He said he would hold a press conference on Thursday January 5 and reveal the deadly attack he suffered in Wazirabad.

“Messages were sent to me and I was warned not to talk about General Bajwa now as he has retired. religious hatred, then I said it was a conspiracy,” Imran Khan said.

“General Bajwa wanted another extension of his term. In such a situation, they wanted to kill me and impose emergency on Pakistan,” he added.

Imran Khan further said that people express such hatred against General Bajwa who does not even speak against General Yahya Khan.

He said history will forget Yahya and remember Bajwa. He reiterated his request to register an FIR for the deadly attack on him and appealed to the Supreme Court to hear it suo motu. The PTI leader said he will visit Sindh as soon as he recovers.

Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and the Punjab government said on Wednesday that “three gunmen” had been dispatched to assassinate former Prime Minister Imran Khan on the model of the assassination of former Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan.

Punjab Home Minister Umar Sarfaraz Cheema and PTI chief Fawad Chaudhary said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) investigating the November 3 attack on Khan found that at least three shooters had been sent to kill Imran Khan.

Chaudhary said the assassination plot was modeled after the assassination of Pakistan’s first prime minister Liaquat Ali Khan. Liaquat Ali Khan was shot twice in the chest while addressing a rally in Rawalpindi in 1951. His killer was also shot by police at the scene.

