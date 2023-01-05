Connect with us

Politics

Water vision for 2047 a great contribution to Amrit Kaal: PM Modi

 


New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India has made significant progress on water security and the vision for 2047 will be a huge contribution to Amrit Kaal.

India has made great strides in water security. Our vision for water towards 2047 will be a great contribution to Amrit Kaal. The nation is working together to build 75 Amrit Sarovars in each district. So far, 25,000 Amrit Sarovars have already been built,” Prime Minister Modi said at the annual Indian State Ministers Conference on Water.

The Prime Minister stressed that since water is a state subject, their water conservation efforts will go a long way towards achieving the country’s collective goals.

He stressed the need for public participation in water conservation, saying that the more efforts made in this direction, the greater the impact.

On the importance of technology, he said, technologies like geo-mapping and geo-sensing play an important role in water conservation work. Various startups are also cooperating in this work.”

Prime Minister Modi said government efforts on water conservation alone are not enough and people’s participation is of the utmost importance.

Government efforts alone are not enough for water conservation. A new chapter of Jan Bhagidari (People’s Participation) must start with multiple stakeholders from all strata of society. In campaigns related to water conservation, we need to involve people, social organizations and civil society as much as possible,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Thanking the people of India for their efforts, Prime Minister Modi said the government has taken many initiatives, whether collecting resources to dispose of garbage, constructing various water treatment plants or build toilets, but the success of this campaign was assured when the public decided that there should be no dirt at all.

He stressed the need to inculcate this idea of ​​public participation in water conservation and highlighted the impact that raising awareness can create.

Prime Minister Modi also stressed the need to come up with government policies and bureaucratic procedures to tackle water issues at the political level.

Highlighting the success of the Jal Jeevan mission as a major development parameter for a state to provide water to every household, the Prime Minister remarked that many states have done a good job as many states are moving forward in that direction.

He recommended that once this system is in place, we maintain it in the same way in the future. He proposed that Gram Panchayats lead the Jal Jeevan mission, and after the work is completed they should also certify that enough clean water has been made available. Each Gram Panchayat can also submit a monthly or quarterly report online showing the number of houses that receive tap water in the village. »

PM Modi also added that a periodic water analysis system should also be developed to ensure water quality.

Union Ministry Jal Shakti is organizing a national Water [email protected] conference in Bhopal on January 5-6, which brings together key policy makers to discuss ways to harness water resources for sustainable development.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/water-vision-for-2047-a-big-contribution-to-amrit-kaal-pm-modi-11672899929214.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: