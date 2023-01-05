Water vision for 2047 a great contribution to Amrit Kaal: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India has made significant progress on water security and the vision for 2047 will be a huge contribution to Amrit Kaal.

India has made great strides in water security. Our vision for water towards 2047 will be a great contribution to Amrit Kaal. The nation is working together to build 75 Amrit Sarovars in each district. So far, 25,000 Amrit Sarovars have already been built,” Prime Minister Modi said at the annual Indian State Ministers Conference on Water.

The Prime Minister stressed that since water is a state subject, their water conservation efforts will go a long way towards achieving the country’s collective goals.

He stressed the need for public participation in water conservation, saying that the more efforts made in this direction, the greater the impact.

On the importance of technology, he said, technologies like geo-mapping and geo-sensing play an important role in water conservation work. Various startups are also cooperating in this work.”

Prime Minister Modi said government efforts on water conservation alone are not enough and people’s participation is of the utmost importance.

Government efforts alone are not enough for water conservation. A new chapter of Jan Bhagidari (People’s Participation) must start with multiple stakeholders from all strata of society. In campaigns related to water conservation, we need to involve people, social organizations and civil society as much as possible,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Thanking the people of India for their efforts, Prime Minister Modi said the government has taken many initiatives, whether collecting resources to dispose of garbage, constructing various water treatment plants or build toilets, but the success of this campaign was assured when the public decided that there should be no dirt at all.

He stressed the need to inculcate this idea of ​​public participation in water conservation and highlighted the impact that raising awareness can create.

Prime Minister Modi also stressed the need to come up with government policies and bureaucratic procedures to tackle water issues at the political level.

Highlighting the success of the Jal Jeevan mission as a major development parameter for a state to provide water to every household, the Prime Minister remarked that many states have done a good job as many states are moving forward in that direction.

He recommended that once this system is in place, we maintain it in the same way in the future. He proposed that Gram Panchayats lead the Jal Jeevan mission, and after the work is completed they should also certify that enough clean water has been made available. Each Gram Panchayat can also submit a monthly or quarterly report online showing the number of houses that receive tap water in the village. »

PM Modi also added that a periodic water analysis system should also be developed to ensure water quality.

Union Ministry Jal Shakti is organizing a national Water [email protected] conference in Bhopal on January 5-6, which brings together key policy makers to discuss ways to harness water resources for sustainable development.