Frankenstein Created A Bunch Of Mini-Frankensteins: With GOP Loudspeaker Battle, Trump Loses Control Of Trumpism





As the day went on, Gaetz and 19 other rebels shrugged off Trump and handed McCarthy another series of humiliating defeats, robbing the House’s top Republican of all the votes he needed to claim the presidency and fill the bills. basic room functions.

The protracted struggle lays bare both the power of the hard right and the depth of its contempt for the transactional political style of McCarthy, a California Republican. But the battle also reveals the limits of Trump’s ability to appeal to his allies and the searing political style he has nurtured as his party’s standard bearer. It is an indication that after his own defeat in 2020 and that of key candidates he has backed mid-term in recent years, he has lost control of the forces he has unleashed.

Donald Trump was a model for never apologizing, never backing down, disrespecting institutions and traditions, the politics of contempt, said former Rep. Carlos Curbelo, a Republican from Florida. Frankenstein created a bunch of mini-Frankensteins and they’re all grown up and independent now.

Certainly, the defiance displayed by the anti-establishment wing of the House predates Trump’s presidency and his entry into national politics as a candidate. It has its roots in the Tea Party backlash to Obama’s presidency and the GOP presidency of Ohio Rep. John Boehner. McCarthy himself halted his efforts to become president in 2015 when Boehner resigned due to opposition from the conservative House Freedom Caucus party. Most rebels today are part of this same group.

It’s been a long time to build, and come, the tension on the far right with leadership, said Brendan Buck, a Republican strategist who served as an aide to Boehner and his successor, former House Speaker Paul Ryan. , which has also struggled to keep the Freedom Caucus in line.

But Trump’s bomb-throwing and grievance policy was an accelerator that rewarded headline-grabbing defiance from members like Gaetz, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert and Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry.

If Donald Trump has taught these people anything, it’s that fighting pays off, Buck said.

Trump himself has endorsed and embraced many rebels, encouraging Holocaust deniers like Perry and standing with Gaetz even as he faces a federal sex trafficking investigation (he has not been charged). Others come from a distinctly Trumpy ecosystem, including freshman Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, who worked for the Trump-aligned political group Turning Point USA.

And they used Trump’s language and tactics, poking fun at the Washington swamp and openly celebrating their success in crippling Congress.

It made the rebels’ brazen defiance of Trump McCarthy’s endorsement all the more remarkable, as it shows how the former president’s brand of political Trumpism has transcended the man himself.

You can be so Trumpy, said Republican strategist Doug Heye, that you don’t need Trump.

In a particularly heartbreaking moment on the House floor on Wednesday afternoon, Boebert, an ultra-MAGA Republican whose Twitter profile page shows a gun and a hat honoring Trump, took it upon herself to tell the former president what to do.

With the smears and campaign tactics to get people to turn on us, even though my favorite president calls us and says we have to stop this, I think we actually have to turn it around, Boebert said, nominating Florida Republican Byron Donalds. for loudspeaker.

But she said, instead of telling her cohort to change course, she suggested a different course of action, The President needs to tell Kevin McCarthy, Sir, you don’t have the votes and it’s time to stand down. .

Boebert wasn’t the only one to publicly reject Trump’s pleas.

I appreciate what he has done for the country, I just disagree with him, said Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina.

In his social media endorsement on Wednesday morning, Trump had urged Republicans to vote for Kevin, get the deal done, and said McCarthy would do a good job and maybe even a great job. A Trump spokesperson did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Even McCarthys supporters admitted that having the former president on their side didn’t help.

I think Kevin and the president made a deal a long time ago, and it was done for a reason, said Rep. Pete Sessions of Texas. And it didn’t quite work out the way they thought it would.

McCarthy tied his fortune to Trump throughout his presidency, making himself so subordinate that Trump sometimes called him My Kevin. When a crowd supporting Trump raped the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, McCarthy initially blamed the president in no uncertain terms only to backtrack once it became clear much of his lecture was being held down by the ‘former president. Before the end of that month, he had flown to Mar-a-Lago, posed for a photo with him, and said Trump could help the GOP rebuild its majorities in Congress.

But in November, voters rejected a swathe of MAGA candidates they deemed too extreme, which left the Senate in the hands of Democrats and left McCarthy with just a four-seat majority, a turn of events that critics from McCarthys were quick to link to his current situation.

By allowing Trump-ism to fester, McCarthy and GOP leaders blasted another layer and barely managed to secure a majority in the House, said Geoff Duncan, a Republican and outgoing lieutenant governor of Georgia, on Twitter. Trying to have it both ways, McCarthy lost confidence from the right and middle. Now it’s a man (and a party) with no plan or way forward.

Or, as former Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican, put it in his own Twitter post: McCarthy failure is what happens when you compromise with legislative terrorists.

The deadlock in Congress has left both McCarthy and Trump depressed. It’s clear they still believe they need each other, but not if that’s going to be enough.

Trump just isn’t the 800-pound gorilla he maybe was a 400-pound gorilla now, Curbelo said. He is still an important character but his support is no longer decisive and he can no longer command the Republicans as he did before.

Jim Puzzanghera and Tal Kopan of Globe staff contributed reporting.

Jess Bidgood can be contacted at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood.

