Inauguration of SPAM Durolis, Jokowi: I hope healthy and prosperous





JAKARTA, investor.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the Dumai – Rokan Hilir – Bengkalis or Durolis (SPAM) regional drinking water supply system in the regency of Rokan Hilir, Riau province. The SPAM was built to provide quality drinking water to 32,000 households in the region. “By saying bismillahhirahmanirahim, this afternoon, I inaugurated the regional SPAMs of Dumai, Rokan Hilir and Bengkalis in the regency of Rokan Hilir, Riau province,” Jokowi said during the inauguration ceremony on Thursday (5/ 1/2023). Read also : Jokowi inaugurates Pekanbaru-Bangkinang toll road President Jokowi explained that good quality water is still a major problem in several regencies and towns. Jokowi revealed that the Durolis SPAM was built on 5 hectares of land provided by the government of Rokan Hilir Regency. “This project spent a budget of 396.6 billion rupees. Not a small amount of money was issued by the Ministry of PUPR, and the land was provided by the Regency Government of Rokan Hilir” , said Jokowi. The new Durolis SPAM has a capacity of 400 liters of water per second. Jokowi hopes the SPAM capacity can be increased to 1,550 liters per second, depending on usage. With increased capacity, according to Jokowi, more drinking water will be distributed to households. “I hope it will provide good quality drinking water to Rokan Hilir, Bengkalis and Dumai which will make our people healthy and prosperous,” Jokowi said expressing his hope. Read also : Level of satisfaction with Jokowi, increases the eligibility of Ganjar-Erick SPAM Durolis is one of the government programs to provide drinking water and clean water to the community. According to UPT SPAM official Rokan Hilir, Zulkarnain, SPAM is really necessary in coastal areas because groundwater or groundwater quality in these areas is not good, water tends to be cloudy and therefore cannot be used directly. Zulkarnain revealed that so far, 4,190 new houses have been watered in Rokan Hilir regency, while 1,800 houses in Dumai city have been connected and 5,100 houses in Bengkalis have received potable water. “The water that is used on site, our SPAM happens to be located in a coastal area, where the need for water is very high,” Zulkarnain said. Publisher: Therese Sandra Desfika ([email protected])

