Turkey’s opposition seeks unity against Erdogan – Reuters

ISTANBUL: On the face of it, the timing couldn’t be better for Turkey’s fractured opposition to end President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s two-decade grip on power in elections scheduled for June.

Inflation is raging, Erdogan’s approval is waning and anger is mounting over the use of the courts by his Islamic-rooted parties to prosecute dissent and weed out political rivals.

Instead, the six allied opposition parties are running out of time, bickering over everything from politics and strategy to which candidate to run against the 68-year-old leader.

Turkey’s opposition appears very disorganized, Western diplomat says AFP on condition of anonymity. What is their program?

Kemal Kirisci of the Washington-based Brookings Institution agreed.

The opposition campaign appears abstract and distant to voters, especially in a country where the media is heavily controlled by the government, he wrote last month.

Winning formula

Erdogan’s formula for success rested on his ability to rally enough elements of multi-faceted Turkish society, secular or religious, ethnically Turkish or Kurdish, nationalist or liberal, to continue winning at the polls.

A booming economy during his first decade of rule helped.

But anger over a sweeping crackdown that followed a failed coup in 2016, as well as an ensuing economic crisis, broke Erdogans’ race.

The opposition put aside its differences and united in the unique task of toppling Erdogan’s allies in the 2019 municipal elections.

They won mayoral elections in Turkey’s three main cities of Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, shattering Erdogan’s aura of political invincibility.

Now they hope to start all over again.

The Gang of Six is ​​united by one thing: opposition to Erdogan, said Aaron Stein, a veteran US-based foreign policy analyst, referring to the six opposition leaders.

If you dig deeper, they are different. But they don’t really have to talk about politics. Instead, the campaign can focus on platitudes that mask differences, Stein said. AFP.

Personal rivalries

The troubled fate of popular Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, one of Erdogan’s most internationally recognized rivals, sheds light on the plight of the opposition.

But a separate Home Office investigation into his office for terrorism threatens to sideline him sooner.

The twin cases make Imamoglus’ candidacy extremely risky for the opposition, despite polls showing him beating Erdogan in a head-to-head race.

Stein said Imamoglu’s legal battles illustrate how far Erdogan is willing to go to ensure he doesn’t lose.

Yet they also expose the internal rivalries of the oppositions.

The court’s verdict surprised Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the main opposition Imamoglus party, the CHP, in Berlin, where he was trying to rally Western support for his own candidacy.

A deliveryman and less telegenic than the mayor, Kilicdaroglu struggled to secure the support of the other five leaders, some of whom would prefer to see Imamoglu run.

The most prominent of these, the leader of the nationalist Iyi (good) party Meral Aksener, used Kilicdaroglus’s absence to full effect.

She rushed to Istanbul in solidarity with the mayor, giving him a hug on stage and raising her hand in victory during an impromptu protest rally.

Kilicdaroglu ended up cutting short his stay in Berlin, returning in time for a second rally in which opposition leaders appeared on stage together for the first time.

message lost

Imamoglu’s verdict briefly energized the opposition, said Berk Esen, assistant professor at Istanbul Sabanci University.

But it didn’t last, Esen added.

Akseners’ support for the mayor of Istanbul angered Kilicdaroglu, who ended up scheduling a dinner with party leader Iyi two weeks later in an attempt to win her back.

His push for the Imamoglus candidacy appears to have stalled.

But the opposition wasted valuable time by postponing the announcement of a joint candidate, Esen said.

Rumors are swirling that Erdogan could push the election to late April or early May, giving the opposition even less time to prepare.

Kilicdaroglu says the six parties will announce their common candidate once the election date is set.

Enis Berberoglu, a CHP party lawmaker representing Istanbul, seemed uncertain that this would give the opposition enough time to get their message across.

Unfortunately, only a tiny fraction of what we say reaches the public, he said, referring to the government’s stranglehold on the media.

We can reach out through a few channels, but that’s it, he said AFP.