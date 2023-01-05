Boris Johnson set to return to Downing Street in 2023 as public turns against strikes | Politics | News





Boris Johnson has been tipped to return to Downing Street in 2023 by a former minister and ally. Speaking to BBC Newsnight, Stephen Greenhalgh argued that this year will also see a decline in public support for strikes, the stalling of NHS reform and economic improvement.

He said: “First of all, the general British public is going to be sick of all these strikes. “We are going to see the unions lose their support and eventually there will be some form of agreement. “You don’t need to have beer and sandwiches at number 10 to settle this. “We are going to see NHS reforms stagnate because we are at the back of Parliament.

“The big structural stuff will have to wait for a new Parliament and a new mandate. “I don’t think the economy will be as bad as people say. “I think we’re going to see the economy rebound this year. “And finally, I think this man, Johnson, will come back. “We will see Boris return.” READ MORE: Second Brexit referendum rejected in new poll

They said: “Looking ahead to 2023, there are two things that are absolutely key to how Boris plays him – firstly in terms of the Covid investigation, he has to get over that hurdle. The second factor will be how Rishi fares in the opinion polls. “If opinion polls point to a loss of the Conservatives [in 2024]then the natural survival instinct will kick in and if that means Boris then some people will take a deep breath and say ‘so be it’ – even if they are against him now. “It will be a choice of government or opposition. If he can overcome the survey hurdle and if the polls are low [for the Tories]there’s no one else with his personality who can deliver a win. “There will be enough MPs who put aside their past allegiances, and if they feel he is the only one who can deliver on his promises, then Boris is back in business and he will be in the best position to take us to the next elections. “He certainly had the numbers [in October] and had he stood, he would almost certainly have won the members’ vote. “There were a significant number of people who would not have voted for Rishi on the grounds that he played a part in bringing down Boris.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1717197/Boris-Johnson-BBC-Newsnight-Stephen-Greenhalgh-Downing-Street-ont The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos