China and the Philippines pledge to find a peaceful solution to the South China Sea | News from Xi Jinping

Xi and Marcos hold talks in Beijing and agree to handle South China Sea disputes through peaceful means.

China and the Philippines have agreed to establish a direct communication channel on the South China Sea and handle disputes over the disputed waterway through peaceful means, according to a joint statement from the two countries.

Thursday’s deal came a day after Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing as part of efforts to mend a relationship that was strained by Manila’s 2016 decision to seek a arbitration award on China’s vast claims in the South China Sea.

The United Nations tribunal invalidated China’s claims, but Beijing rejected the decision.

Since then, Manila has continued to worry about reported Chinese construction activities on islands in the South China Sea as well as the transformation of disputed reefs into artificial islands and the swarming of ships from Beijing in disputed waters, which are rich in oil, gas and fishery resources.

the joint statement said Thursday that Xi and Marcos had an in-depth and frank exchange of views on the situation in the South China Sea and stressed that maritime issues do not include the sum total of relations between the two countries.

The two leaders also agreed to appropriately handle disputes through peaceful means.

The two countries reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability as well as freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea, and establishing a direct communication mechanism between their foreign ministries, the statement added.

Marcoss’ three-day trip to Beijing, his first official visit to China as president, comes as the country emerges from a self-imposed border closure since the pandemic began in 2020, which has disrupted trade and harmed its economy.

The Philippine president is the first foreign leader to be welcomed by China in 2023, and that speaks volumes about the close ties between the two countries, Xi told Marcos, according to China’s official Xinhua news agency.

In a video address released by his office on Wednesday, Marcos said the two sides discussed what we could do to move forward, to avoid possible mistakes, misunderstandings that could trigger a bigger problem than what we already have. .

Marcos also said he defends the interests of Filipino fishermen who have been denied access to their traditional areas of operations by the Chinese Navy and Coast Guard.

President [Xi] promised that we would find a compromise and find a solution that will be beneficial for our fishermen to be able to fish again in their natural fishing grounds, he said.

The joint statement added that the Chinese and Philippine coast guards will meet as soon as possible to discuss pragmatic cooperation, and said the two countries will hold an annual security dialogue.

The two sides also agreed to resume talks on oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea, he added, and discussed cooperation in areas such as solar, wind, vehicles electricity and nuclear energy.

Economically, China has agreed to import more goods from the Philippines in a bid to bring bilateral trade back to or above pre-pandemic levels. The two sides are finalizing rules for fruit imports from the Philippines, which Marcos said would begin to balance the trade.

The two sides also promised to increase the number of tourists and flights between the two capitals, the statement said.

Last year, only around 9,500 Chinese visited the Philippines, compared to around 1.6 million before the pandemic.