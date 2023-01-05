Politics
China and the Philippines pledge to find a peaceful solution to the South China Sea | News from Xi Jinping
Xi and Marcos hold talks in Beijing and agree to handle South China Sea disputes through peaceful means.
China and the Philippines have agreed to establish a direct communication channel on the South China Sea and handle disputes over the disputed waterway through peaceful means, according to a joint statement from the two countries.
Thursday’s deal came a day after Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing as part of efforts to mend a relationship that was strained by Manila’s 2016 decision to seek a arbitration award on China’s vast claims in the South China Sea.
The United Nations tribunal invalidated China’s claims, but Beijing rejected the decision.
Since then, Manila has continued to worry about reported Chinese construction activities on islands in the South China Sea as well as the transformation of disputed reefs into artificial islands and the swarming of ships from Beijing in disputed waters, which are rich in oil, gas and fishery resources.
the joint statement said Thursday that Xi and Marcos had an in-depth and frank exchange of views on the situation in the South China Sea and stressed that maritime issues do not include the sum total of relations between the two countries.
The two leaders also agreed to appropriately handle disputes through peaceful means.
The two countries reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability as well as freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea, and establishing a direct communication mechanism between their foreign ministries, the statement added.
Marcoss’ three-day trip to Beijing, his first official visit to China as president, comes as the country emerges from a self-imposed border closure since the pandemic began in 2020, which has disrupted trade and harmed its economy.
The Philippine president is the first foreign leader to be welcomed by China in 2023, and that speaks volumes about the close ties between the two countries, Xi told Marcos, according to China’s official Xinhua news agency.
In a video address released by his office on Wednesday, Marcos said the two sides discussed what we could do to move forward, to avoid possible mistakes, misunderstandings that could trigger a bigger problem than what we already have. .
Marcos also said he defends the interests of Filipino fishermen who have been denied access to their traditional areas of operations by the Chinese Navy and Coast Guard.
President [Xi] promised that we would find a compromise and find a solution that will be beneficial for our fishermen to be able to fish again in their natural fishing grounds, he said.
The joint statement added that the Chinese and Philippine coast guards will meet as soon as possible to discuss pragmatic cooperation, and said the two countries will hold an annual security dialogue.
The two sides also agreed to resume talks on oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea, he added, and discussed cooperation in areas such as solar, wind, vehicles electricity and nuclear energy.
Economically, China has agreed to import more goods from the Philippines in a bid to bring bilateral trade back to or above pre-pandemic levels. The two sides are finalizing rules for fruit imports from the Philippines, which Marcos said would begin to balance the trade.
The two sides also promised to increase the number of tourists and flights between the two capitals, the statement said.
Last year, only around 9,500 Chinese visited the Philippines, compared to around 1.6 million before the pandemic.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/1/5/china-philippines-to-handle-south-china-sea-disputes-peacefully
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Reviews | Donald Trump vs. USA: An Update
- China and the Philippines pledge to find a peaceful solution to the South China Sea | News from Xi Jinping
- Gregg Berhalter’s domestic violence incident reported by Gio Reyna’s parents : NPR
- Tony Award-winning communications professor emeritus Frank Galati dies at 79 Northwestern professor emeritus Frank Galati dies at 79
- Wild Highlights from CES 2023: Stunning Cars, 3D Laptops, Shapeshift Screens
- I designed my grandmother’s fashion sketches 80 years later
- PTI leader Imran Khan files petition in Lahore HC against disqualification by ECP
- Boris Johnson set to return to Downing Street in 2023 as public turns against strikes | Politics | News
- News – Table Tennis Victoria
- Boston researchers say new treatment could be cancer breakthrough
- From electric skates to an AI-powered bird feeder, CES 2023 will showcase the latest tech
- Turkey’s opposition seeks unity against Erdogan – Reuters