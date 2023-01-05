Reviews | Donald Trump vs. USA: An Update





This promises to be the year in which the Justice Department will be faced with the momentous decision of whether or not to prosecute a former president.

As prosecutors pursue two leads, Donald Trump is handling classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and his role in seeking to prevent the peaceful transfer of power is essential to keep in mind: this should not be a choice as to which case to pursue. Both involve important government interests. It’s not a question of one or the other.

If Special Counsel Jack Smith and Attorney General Merrick Garland conclude that charges are warranted in both cases, they should not hesitate to prosecute for fear of being unduly punitive. Charging Trump separately would not be vindictive; it would be the vindication of the rule of law and the principle that no one is above it.

The Mar-a-Lago probe seems to be on the fastest track. It’s a simpler case, more conducive to a quick decision on whether to seek an indictment. Failing to protect classified documents and hampering government efforts to recover them are serious issues, and the full facts about Trump’s behavior remain unknown. Those who dismissed Mar-a-Lago’s investigation as an insignificant misstep were wrong from the start and, as the facts emerged, seem even more bewildered.

And yet: few things in the history of our country compare to the horror of a president seeking to overturn the results of a legal election. Criminal referrals by the Jan. 6 committee carry no legal weight, but it is critically important that a congressional panel has, for the first time, concluded that a former president should be investigated. and criminal prosecution. It sends a simple message: this conduct was serious. It cannot be ignored.

Legally, this will be the most difficult case to prove. As reprehensible as Trump’s actions are, there are difficult issues of checks and balances and free speech shrouded in any lawsuit. The information gathered by the select committee has not been tested in an adversarial process or subject to the requirements of proving specific elements of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt.

At the same time, the select committee has been hampered by its inability to compel testimony from key figures. The Department of Justice has the power to do this and, if witnesses assert their right not to incriminate themselves, to grant immunity in exchange for testimony. There are a lot of things we don’t know yet.

It’s an evolution for me. I’ve written in the past that preventing problems from recurring is more important than punishing misbehavior. So when the George W. Bush administration left office, I argued against bringing criminal charges against Bush administration officials for authorizing torture. I doubted that the symbolic benefit of such a lawsuit would outweigh the inevitable costs.

I had the same apprehensions when it came to Trump, writing this the day after the 2020 election about the prospect of suing him: This is not an easy call. Anyone who thinks it’s simple isn’t grappling with the implications of taking the unprecedented step of bringing criminal charges against a former president. The United States is not a place, despite the chants, where those in power lock up their political enemies. There is a fine line between pursuing justice and satisfying the need for revenge.

Then came January 6, 2021. Not just the day itself, but the accompanying efforts to harness the power of the Justice Department to pressure Trump’s claim of a rigged election, to submit false presidential voter lists, to pressure state officials to alter election results. , and to persuade Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to count electoral votes. It was all part of what the select committee described as a multi-part plan to cancel the 2020 presidential election. As the committee found, the central cause of Jan. 6 was one man, former President Donald Trump, which many others have followed. None of the events of January 6 would have happened without him.

It seems undeniable. January 6 unleashed a dangerous and lawless element in American politics. Punishing only grassroots extremists for their conduct that day without going after those who stoked their frenzy would not be enough to deter this behavior in the future.

Yes, prosecuting a former president will have costs, inflaming an already polarized national debate, launching a potential spiral of accusations, leaving Trump to cast himself as a political martyr. Yet the same goes for standing. The political process can inflict its own punishment on Trump, hopefully, but it is both uncertain and inappropriate to the circumstances.

Prosecutions would send a message of accountability in a system tilted against holding presidents accountable. Under long-standing Justice Department guidelines, Trump could not be prosecuted while in office. It is impossible for former presidents to enjoy what is effectively lifelong immunity from criminal consequences, especially when their actions strike at the very heart of our democracy.

This is an important lesson not only for the former president, but also for others who might be tempted to follow in his authoritarian footsteps.

