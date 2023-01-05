Annual Conference of State Ministers on Water from All India: Prime Minister Modi stresses the need for state efforts in water conservation





Observing that the subject of water is under the control of states in the Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that it is everyone’s responsibility to make water a subject of collaboration, coordination and cooperation. between states.

Addressing the opening session of India’s first annual State Ministers’ Conference on Water via video message, Prime Minister Modi said: “It is the states’ efforts in water conservation that will greatly contribute to the achievement of the collective objectives of the country. The Prime Ministers’ remarks at the two-day conference take on significance given the interstate disputes over water between multiple states. Ministers holding the portfolios of water resources, public health engineering department (PHED) and irrigation from all states and union territories are attending the conference. The theme of the conference, to be held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, is Water Vision @ 2047. Water Vision @ 2047 is an important dimension of Amrit Kaal’s journey for the next 25 years, he said. The Prime Minister also suggested that states adopt the mission of the Namami Gange Centers as a model and launch similar campaigns for river conservation. He reiterated his vision of the whole of government and the whole country and said that all governments should operate as one system in which there should be constant interaction and dialogue between the various departments of state governments. , such as those managing water, irrigation, agriculture, rural and urban areas. Development and disaster management. Citing an example from Swachh Bharat Mission, Prime Minister Modi called on states to involve the public in campaigns related to water conservation. When the public is associated with a campaign, they also become aware of the seriousness of the work. For this reason, there is also a sense of ownership in the public towards any program or campaign, the Prime Minister said, while pointing out the higher water needs in the industry and agriculture sectors. We need to educate people associated with these two sectors about water security, Modi said. He emphasized natural farming and said the positive effects of water conservation have been seen in places where natural farming is practiced. Crop diversification should be based on water availability, he suggested. Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the Per Drop More Crop campaign which started under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) and informed that more than 70 lakh hectares of land in the country has been put under micro-irrigation till here. Modi asked the gram panchayats to prepare an action plan for the next five years where a roadmap from water supply to cleanliness and waste management is envisaged. He also called on states to adopt methods whereby the water budget is prepared at the panchayat level based on the amount of water required in each village and the type of work that can be done for it. Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the importance of circular economy in water conservation and called for developing a water testing system to ensure water quality.

