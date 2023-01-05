Donald Trump’s first abortion mistake





Attacking his once staunchest friendly allies, former President Donald Trump has added pro-life Americans to those he blames for tripping him up in his new run for the White House. In a sort of open-mouthed tweet, he shifted the blame for the GOP’s recent election failures from his chosen candidates to those who believe America should extend legal protections to human beings, regardless of age or stage of development. development and who reject prejudice against the innocent for things beyond their control.

Not only did Trump throw out the baby with the proverbial bathwater, but he also threw out their defenders, those silent, hard-working volunteers who are the bottom game of GOP politics, door knockers, callers and texters. telephone banking, and donors who put principles first and ask their leaders to do the same.

Taking his speakers straight from hostile abortion supporters, Trump’s first mistake was to muddy the discussion with the term “exceptions” that allows the abortion lobby to justify more than 63 million abortion deaths since 1973. while making millions in profits every year.

Maternal life protections have nearly universal support spelled out in every pro-life bill passed nationwide. Pro-life leaders like me have been clear that it is not an act of direct abortion when the struggle is to save two lives, but only one will.

Yet trying to confuse the protection of mother and child with prejudice against children based on the circumstances of their conception has been a long-term tactic of corporate abortion, built on a web of deliberate misrepresentation. . And the former president lent them a hand.

Rather than address the impact of abortion on innocent life or challenge the idea that the violence of abortion somehow cures the violence of rape, Trump has pushed a gut narrative that challenging 50-year-old talking points is the problem.

How regressive. Society once penalized people based on the events of their conception. Those born out of wedlock had no access to education, property, inheritance protection, and all the protections of the law. But society has evolved and now firmly rejects this prejudice.

Today, many also reject prejudices against unborn children based on age, gender, race, developmental stage, perceived ability, parental income or mode of conception. And given the long-term track record of a pro-life stance as a vote-winner, we also reject self-serving analysis of a single election cycle.

In November, many leaders who took up the challenge to open political dialogue in new and effective ways achieved great results. In the states of Texas and Florida, as well as in Arizona, where revolutionary pro-life political changes are underway, current laws protect children no matter how they were conceived. Such protections were in 15 of the 22 states that passed new pro-life laws this session.

Leaders like Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Ted Budd and Senator Marco Rubio who have spoken out about their pro-life beliefs have proudly won in landslides. Meanwhile, Trump backed politicians like Dr. Mehmet Oz and Blake Masters who failed to clearly articulate their pro-life beliefs, whatever they were, failed to win votes.

Consider the disastrous about-face of Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen, who proclaimed his new found love for abortion while holding his infant grandson, something I parodied during the campaign.

Last November, virtually every state lawmaker who championed SFLAction-inspired pro-life bills, from chemical abortion pill regulations to Heartbeat legislation, won re-election. In Nebraska and North Carolina, changes in the state legislature and courts will make state gains possible.

While Senator JD Vance of Ohio’s position on the design did not match ours, SFLAction went to great lengths to expose his opponent and former Rep. Tim Ryan for moving from a supposed “pro-life” Democrat. to an abortion-on-demand extremist.

Winning candidates like Vance and others shared the commonality of unabashedly defending their views and offering genuine pro-life politics. Conclusion: Failing to address key campaign issues, running away from abortion bullies, or flip-flopping like Ryan and others was a great way to lose.

Our country has had a sometimes terrible history of mistreating people after devaluing them as less than fully human, less worthy, and less worthy of all rights under the law. This kind of fundamental problem won’t be solved overnight, but we can’t change that by entering our negotiations on pro-life legislation deliberately leaving some people out.

It is a work in progress to have these conversations, although in some states and in some debates the outcome will not include the protection of those conceived from rape and incest. Yet in this conversation and in future hearings, we hope to hear from those most affected by this, from children conceived through rape and from women who have found abortion after rape another terrible burden to bear. We need to talk about the kind of support systems and criminal justice responses needed for these victims. The pro-abortion lobby will push their narrative, so let’s not ignore ours.

Trump is wrong to close the debate. While pro-life Americans won’t always win the argument, we’re not afraid to argue that human worth isn’t diminished by events beyond an innocent child’s control.

Kristan Hawkins is president of Students for Life of America, with more than 1,250 groups on college, university and high school campuses in all 50 states. [email protected] subscribe to her podcast, “Explicitly Pro-Life”.

