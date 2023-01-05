Philippine leader cites stable ties during visit to Beijing





BEIJING (AP) Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. cited stable ties with China during a visit to Beijing during which he sought to downplay territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

After being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the two countries are seeking to revive investment in bridges and other projects, as well as tourism and agriculture.

Disputes persist, however, over the islands and waters of the strategic South China Sea, which Beijing claims virtually in its entirety. In a video address released by his office on Wednesday, Marcos said the parties discussed what we could do to move forward, to avoid possible mistakes, misunderstandings that could trigger a bigger problem than what we already have. Marcos said he defends the interests of Filipino fishermen who have been denied access to their traditional areas of operations by the Chinese Navy and Coast Guard. The president promised that we would find a compromise and find a solution that will be beneficial for our fishermen to be able to fish again in their natural fishing grounds, Marcos said. A joint statement released on Thursday said Xi and Marcos had a thorough and frank exchange of views on the situation in the South China Sea, stressed that maritime issues do not include the sum total of relations between the two countries and agreed to appropriately manage differences through peaceful means,” according to China’s official Xinhua news agency. Both sides reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting peace and stability in the region and the freedom of navigation and overflight over the South China Sea,” the statement added. Accompanied by a large trade delegation, Marcos chaired meetings on Thursday aimed at finalizing trade and investment agreements. China accounts for 20% of the Philippines’ foreign trade and is also a major source of foreign direct investment. China’s official Xinhua News Agency said the two sides agreed to properly handle maritime issues through friendly consultation and resume talks on oil and gas exploration. Xi named agriculture, infrastructure, energy and culture as four key areas of cooperation. He said China is willing to help agriculture and rural development in the Philippines as well as infrastructure and connectivity projects, Xinhua reported. Marcos received a pledge from Xi to close the Philippines’ trade deficit with China, his office said. The two sides are finalizing rules for fruit imports from the Philippines, which Marcos said would begin to balance the trade. The Philippine leader said he also looked forward to the return of Chinese tourists once the COVID-19 situation in China is sorted out. Last year, only around 9,500 Chinese visited the Philippines, compared to around 1.6 million before the pandemic. In comments to the head of China’s ceremonial legislature, Li Zhanshu, Marcos said that the two countries would be able to cope with the challenges and different shocks that we are already beginning to feel and will continue to feel in the coming years. . » Beijing ignored a 2016 ruling by a court in The Hague brought by the Philippines that invalidated Beijing’s claims to the waterway. China has since turned disputed reefs into man-made islands with airstrips and other structures, so they now look like advanced military bases. More recently, a Philippine military commander reported that the Chinese Coast Guard forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris that Philippine Navy personnel recovered from the South China Sea last month. China has denied the forced seizure, saying Filipino sailors voluntarily handed over the debris. Marcos did not say whether he had raised the issue during his meetings with Chinese leaders.

