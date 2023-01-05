Erdoan accuses West of silence on Twitter censorship





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday accused the West of adopting a “double standard” on media freedom, remaining silent in the face of growing censorship of the Twitter platform. Speaking at the 7th Anatolian Media Awards in the capital Ankara, Erdoan said: “Those who accuse Trkiye of censorship keep silent about those (Twitter) who practice real censorship.” “We are seeing the same double standard in the process of a social media company, which was recently acquired,” Erdoan said, referring to Twitter and the recent release of its internal files. He added: “Who does this social media platform, which is supposed to never compromise on freedom and privacy, do business with, what it serves behind the scenes and how it censors people and ideas that she doesn’t like are revealed one by one.” Elon Musk recently hit out at Twitter’s former leadership for political censorship and suppression of information on key issues and critical elections by revealing documents detailing how the social media giant manipulated feeds, boosted US Democrats and restricted the presence of former President Donald Trump. However, the few months that Elon Musk officially owns Twitter have been rocked by chaos, with mass layoffs, the return of banned accounts and the suspension of journalists critical of the South African-born billionaire. Erdoan, however, said international media and human rights organizations are silent on such scandals. “Those who have usurped the right to communicate of billions of people continue to talk about democracy and freedoms as if nothing had happened,” he said. Criticizing those who embraced members of the Glenist Terror Group (FET) who published state secrets while posing as journalists, he said they did not even hesitate to shut down media outlets for much simpler questions. “We all know that those who criticized democracy, human rights and freedom of the press in Trkiye, how fascist they are when it comes to themselves and their interests”, he censored. After the failed July 15 coup in Trkiye, which killed more than 250 people, “those who ruthlessly criticized us caused a stir over rumors of a coup in their own country,” Erdoan said. . Referring to the 2013 protests in Gezi Park, the president said those who tried to portray “Trkiye looters as heroes, framed the protesters as terrorists as similar events occurred in Paris and Washington. “. He went on to add, “We have not seen or heard of any international media labeling the ‘yellow vest’ protesters who torched the streets of France as apostles of democracy, and those who attacked the Capitol building. American with guns like freedom fighters.”

Sabah’s daily newsletter Keep up to date with what is happening in Turkey, in its region and in the world.

SIGN ME UP You can unsubscribe anytime. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/politics/erdogan-accuses-west-over-silence-on-twitter-censorship/news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos