Rotary President Joko Widodo inaugurates the Durolis Rokan Hilir SPAM





HALUANRIAU.CO, ROKAN HILIR – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated Dumai Rohil Bengkalis (Durolis) Drinking Water Supply System in Tanah Putih Tanjung Melawan District, Rokan Hilir (Rohil) Regency on Thursday (5/1/2023). Also present were the Regent of Rohil, Afrizal Sintong and Deputy Regent of Rohil, Sulaiman Azhar, Regent of Bengkalis Kasmarni and Mayor of Dumai H Paisal. State Minister Pratikno, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono and BUMN Minister Erick Thohir accompanied the President on his working visit this time. The inauguration was marked by the rotation of the tap lever of the main distribution network and the signing of an inscription by the President. After the inauguration, the President of the Republic of Indonesia and his entourage also conducted an examination to see the water source of the Rokan River and saw the condition of the Durolis SPAM machine. In his speech, Jokowi admitted that clean water services are still an obstacle in almost all provinces, regencies and cities. Therefore, Jokowi feels grateful this afternoon to be able to inaugurate the Durolis Spam which can provide good quality drinking water to 32,000 homes currently spread across three regencies. “This project has spent 396.6 billion, which is a lot of money issued by the PUPR ministry and 5 hectares of land provided by the Rohil Regency government,” Jokowi said. Therefore, because the use of spam is currently only 400 liters per second, it is hoped that the president, because he still has space or more space to distribute to households, will continue to follow up to be resolved soon. “Let’s hope Durolis SPAM will become a supplier of good quality drinking water for the people of Rohil, Dumai and Bengkalis, which will improve and prosper our people,” he said. Meanwhile, Regent Rohil was very proud of the arrival of the number one in Indonesia and managed to inaugurate the Durolis SPAM. Upon the President’s arrival, Regent Rohil also had the opportunity to speak with the President and brief him on various issues related to the current state of Rohil. The Regent informed the President that Rohil Regency which is an oil and gas and CPO producing country still has many infrastructure development constraints be it coastal road to Kubu and Rokan abarasi river. “The president also let the minister of PUPR know earlier that in the near future it will come down to Rohil, hopefully it can come true soon,” he hoped. Regarding Durolis, the regent continued, there are currently only three sub-districts that are flowing water, namely Tanah Putih Tanjung Melawan, Rimba Melintang and Bangko Pusako. It is hoped that the Regent via the Rohil APBD will be budgeted in the future so that the waterways can reach other sub-districts.

