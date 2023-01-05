Donald Trump has lost control of the monster he created





The gold foil accents on Donald Trump’s political branding seem to have lost their luster.

At the height of his influence in the 2022 GOP primaries, Trump sought to mold the Republican Party in his image, with his endorsement in competitive races ultimately defining who conservative voters supported and who they did not.

One of those he endorsed was Kevin McCarthy, the ambitious California congressman who, shortly after the Jan. 6 riots in the U.S. Capitol, traveled to Mar-a-Lago to expand a branch d’olivier after previously criticizing Trump.

The following summer, Trump responded with his endorsement of McCarthy, calling him a “strong and fearless” leader for the GOP of the future.

Former President Donald Trump, flanked by Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz. Boebert and Gaetz voted out Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House, even after Trump endorsed the California Republican. Newsweek Photo Illustration/Getty Images

After McCarthy suffered three straight losses in a ballot of his peers to start the 118th Congress on January 3, Trump – it seems – was no longer sure: in an interview Tuesday with NBC News’ Garrett Haake, Trump declined to answer a specific question about whether he supported McCarthy, saying only “we’ll see what happens” when pressed.

On Wednesday morning, Trump was staying with McCarthy. In an article on Truth Social, Trump urged Republicans to “NOT TURN A BIG TRIUMP INTO A GIANT, EMBARRASSING DEFEAT.”

“IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT,” he wrote. “Kevin McCarthy will do a great job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB – JUST WATCH!”

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump declined to say whether he stands by his endorsement of Kevin McCarthy as a speaker tonight, telling me in a brief phone interview that he’s been getting calls all day asking for help. help, and “We’ll see what happens. We’ll see how everything goes.”

— Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 3, 2023

Within hours, the dynamics were already out of his hands.

On the fourth ballot, 21 of the 223 Republican members of the House refused to back McCarthy, with many saying he was too moderate, too entrenched in the Washington establishment and too willing to capitulate to Democrats as he seeks to govern against a Democratic-led Senate and a Democratic White House.

Some of Trump’s most ardent supporters in Congress — longtime anti-establishment figures like Matt Gaetz, Byron Donalds, Chip Roy, Ralph Norman and Lauren Boebert — were no longer listening, slamming Trump’s pick on the floor of the House as a figure from the Washington, DC swamp that Trump has sworn to destroy.

“Even if my favorite president calls us and tells us that we have to end this,” Boebert told the House on Wednesday before the fifth ballot. “I think it actually needs to be reversed. The president needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that, sir, you don’t have the votes, and it’s time to step aside.”

Boebert reveals Trump called her to back down but she turns down my favorite president

So far, the Mar-a-Lago factor isn’t persuading the Trumpiest Trumpists to back down

— Susan Glasser (@sbg1) January 4, 2023

Trump’s office has been contacted for comment.

While his success as a contestant has long relied on the support of those outside of the Beltway, his personal brand outside of DC hasn’t fared much better, especially as others have managed to shake the cages more than him.

Where an invitation to Mar-a-Lago was once the equivalent of a winning lottery ticket, the Florida mansion has, in the months since the Republican primaries, become something of a circus of extreme fringe figures. right, with recent guest lists featuring losers. Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, former North Carolina congresswoman Madison Cawthorn and white nationalist Nick Fuentes alongside longtime Trump sycophants like disgraced former mayor Rudy Giuliani from New York.

When announcing his third presidential campaign, reporters wrote of attendees they saw heading for the exits that weren’t allowed to leave, while the campaign itself seemed drained of energy. , marked by poorly designed digital trading cards and an absence of the kinds of rallies that came to define the final months of the 2022 midterm elections.

Even some of his children, whose names are inextricably linked to their father’s, have largely sought to distance themselves from the Trump brand for other ventures as the company he founded has been mired in a number of challenges. criminal cases in New York.

“Although I will always love and support my father, in the future I will do so outside of the political arena,” his daughter Ivanka said in a statement after his announcement.

