Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee a ‘long and healthy’ life on his birthday | India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her birthday. PM Modi prayed for Banerjee’s long and healthy life. “Birthday greetings to Mamata Didi. Pray for her long healthy life,” Modi said in a tweet. Banerjee turned 68 today. She is leading West Bengal for the third consecutive term. She took over as CM of West Bengal in 2011 when her All India Trinamool Cogress party seized power by overthrowing the leftist government.
Dozens of leaders across party borders wished Banerjee his birthday. Assam Chief Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma also wished him the best of health. “My warmest birthday greetings to Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee ji. May Maa Kamakhya grant you good health and long life,” he said.
Wishing Banerjee on his birthday, Union Minister of State for Trade and Industry Som Parkash said, “Birthday wishes to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Ji. May she be blessed with good health and long life.
NCP MP Amol Kolhe said, “My warm birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Smt. Mamata Didi Banerjee. May Aai-Jagdamba bless her with good health and a long life ahead of her!
NCP MP Amol Kolhe said, “My warm birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Smt. Mamata Didi Banerjee. May Aai-Jagdamba bless her with good health and a long life ahead of her!
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, “My sincere birthday greetings to the Honorable Chief Minister of West Bengal Selvi Mamata Banerjee. I always wish him good health and happiness.
NCP leader Sharad Pawar said, “My heartfelt greetings to Smt Mamata Banerjee didi on his birthday. May you lead a long, happy and healthy life in the service of the people.
