Prince Andrew affair cited by woman who accused Donald Trump of rape





Lawyers for a former advice columnist who claims Donald Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s are fighting her efforts to have a mistrial by reminding a judge of her own decision in a similar lawsuit against Prince Andrew.

Lawyers for the former president are trying to dismiss the lawsuit of E. Jean Carrolls on the grounds that a New York State temporary law allowing victims of adult sexual abuse to sue decades later is not valid. In a submission to Manhattan federal court on Wednesday, Carroll’s attorneys wrote that Judge Lewis A. Kaplan should reject Trump’s request.

When the law went into effect in November, Carrolls’ attorneys immediately filed a lawsuit. They filed a rape complaint after an earlier lawsuit Carroll filed against Trump, who argued a defamation claim. While he was president, Trump said the sexual assault never happened and was not my type. Carroll, a longtime columnist for Elle magazine, first made the rape allegation publicly in a 2019 book.

In both lawsuits, Carroll claimed that a chance friendly encounter between her and Trump at an upscale Manhattan department store turned violent when Trump cornered her in a dressing room in 1995 or 1996 and raped her.

Kaplan rejected a legal argument similar to that made by Trump’s lawyers last January when Prince Andrews’ lawyers argued against the constitutionality of a temporary state law allowing victims of child sexual abuse to make claims years after the statute of limitations would have otherwise prevented claims. .

At the time, Kaplan said the argument that the temporary law was improper was rejected for good reason by all New York state and federal courts for considering it.

Kaplan wrote that the claims relaunch window was a reasonable step to remedy an injustice.

Weeks later, Prince Andrew settled the lawsuit, agreeing to donate to the charity of the woman who claimed he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 and saying he had never wanted to denigrate his character.

Two weeks ago, in seeking the dismissal of Carroll’s lawsuit, Trump’s lawyers wrote that the state’s Adult Survivors Act, however well intentioned, is a fundamentally flawed law that cannot stand up to a constitutional review.

They said the law differed from its predecessor, the Child Victims Act, because it was not narrowly tailored and arbitrarily revived long-expired claims without any viable justification under the law.

The attorneys said the law violated the New York State Constitution, constituted a breach of due process and a gross abuse of legislative power.

They also wrote that the state, in enacting the Adult Survivors Act, had provided no reason why the plaintiffs’ own negligence or refusal to sue within the applicable time limit should be construed as an injustice to its against. The statute of limitations, they said, expired after five years.

