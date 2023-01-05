SPAM Durolis to combat raw drinking water diseases: Jokowi





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expects the provision of the Dumai, Rokan Hilir and Bengkalis Regional Drinking Water Supply System (SPAM Durolis) which he recently inaugurated can reduce incidents illnesses caused by uncooked drinking water. The Head of State on Thursday inaugurated SPAM Durolis in Rokan Hilir district, Riau, which currently has a drinking water capacity of 400 liters per second. “I hope that with the construction of SPAM Durolis, the quality of drinking water for the community will be better. It will also reduce many factors, such as stunting and certain diseases caused by uncooked drinking water. in the community,” the president noted in a press release after the inauguration procession broadcast on the presidential YouTube channel. According to Jokowi, similar installations of drinking water supply system were needed in all the Indonesian provinces that were still struggling to meet their drinking water needs. The head of state noted that SPAM Durolis is a fairly large drinking water supply system, with a raw water intake from the Rokan River. “The Rokan River is a big river, and it can supply the two districts of Rokan Hilir and Bengkalis as well as the city of Dumai,” he said. Earlier, in his remarks delivered during the inauguration procession, Jokowi noted that SPAM Durolis was built with a budget of Rs 396.6 billion and has an optimum capacity to supply water to 32,000 house connections. (SR) in all three areas. On another occasion, the head of the regional drinking water company (PAM) in Rokan Hilir, Zulkarnain, said that SPAM Durolis could be developed up to a maximum flow capacity of 1,550 liters per second. Currently, SPAM Durolis is connected to 4,190 homes in Rokan Hilir, 1,800 homes in Dumai and 5,100 homes in Bengkalis. Accompanying the President at the inauguration were the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing, Basuki Hadimuljono; Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir; and the Minister of State Secretary Pratikno. Related News: PMI provides free drinking water to Cianjur earthquake survivors

