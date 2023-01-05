Kevin McCarthy Loses His Vote For President Despite Trump Endorsement – Rolling Stone





Kevin McCarthy is addicted to defeat.

Twenty-one Republicans did not vote for the hopeful House speaker on the fourth, fifth and sixth ballots Wednesday. Twenty voted for Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), who was the only Republican to vote for McCarthy on Tuesday before changing his vote in the third round, while one, Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) voted “present” after voting for McCarthy on Tuesday.

McCarthy’s new batch of failed attempts comes hours after former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to publicly rally Republicans behind him, imploring them to ‘DON’T TURN A BIG TRIUMP INTO A GIANT, EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. ‘, referring to the 2022 midterm elections, in which Republicans won control of the House but significantly underperformed expectations.

Trump’s call had no effect.

McCarthy failed to secure enough votes to win the hammer three times on Tuesday as well. The initial vote saw 19 Republicans vote for other members. The second saw the same 19 merge behind Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). The third saw 20 votes for Jordan, including Donalds, who voted for McCarthy in the first two polls.

“My vote yesterday was basically to break a deadlock, because we were deadlocked and we weren’t going anywhere,” Donalds told CNN on Wednesday. “Right now, he doesn’t have a way to get there. If it comes up again, yes I can be there, that’s fine, but what’s needed now is for the Republicans to come together and find a way to elect a speaker.

Spartz gave similar reasoning when explaining why she voted “present” on Wednesday. “We have a constitutional duty to elect the Speaker of the House, but we need to deliberate more as a Republican conference until we have enough votes and stop wasting everyone’s time,” he said. she said, according to NBC News. “None of the Republican candidates have that number yet. That’s why I voted in after all the votes were cast.

McCarthy’s prospects look bleak given the apparent resolve of Freedom Caucus members who don’t want him to hold the gavel. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) slammed McCarthy on the floor of the House on Tuesday and even sent a letter to the Capitol’s architect asking why McCarthy is allowed to occupy the president’s office before his election. “We’re done with Kevin McCarthy,” Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) said ahead of Tuesday’s vote.

McCarthy needs the support of a majority of voting members to secure the presidency, which means he needs 218 votes assuming all members vote. There are 222 Republicans in the 118th Congress, which means it can only afford to lose four members. It’s unclear how he plans to get the votes he needs, especially since Trump’s all-caps endorsement on Wednesday morning didn’t seem to help. It’s equally unclear what other options are available to Republicans. The only thing that seems obvious is that it’s going to take a while.

