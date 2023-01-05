Needed to build a Cardiology and Cancer Hospital in Riau: President





Pekanbaru, Riau (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has highlighted the need to build a heart and cancer hospital in Riau province in an effort to reduce the number of Riau residents seeking medical treatment at the hospital. ‘foreigner. “I have just discussed the need for a heart and cancer hospital with the governor of Riau. The land is reserved by the provincial government of Riau while the construction of the building will be financed by the central government”, a- he said during his first working visit in 2023 here on Wednesday. The president noted that the hospital could provide benefits to Riau residents and reduce the number of residents seeking treatment overseas. “We will soon prepare the medical devices in 2023. This means that we want to reduce as much as possible (the number of) inhabitants of Riau, who seek treatment abroad,” he remarked. Previously, Ade Hartati Rahmat, a member of Commission V of the Regional Council of People’s Representatives (DPRD) of Riau, encouraged the regional public hospital Arifin Achmad (RSUD AA) to become a heart disease and cancer treatment center in the province of Riau and the region of Sumatra. became a university hospital. In this case, his side held a working meeting with RSUD AA and urged the hospital management to prepare a grand plan for infrastructure and medical equipment needs. “Thus, RSUD AA, as the only government-owned referral hospital in Riau province, should be fully supported to become a type A hospital, of course, with the availability of excellent infrastructure and facilities,” a- she points out. Currently, RSUD AA has only 518 beds, with a hospitalization ratio of 142,000 people per year. This condition is still considered to be far from sufficient. “Automatically, the addition of beds results in the addition of medical devices and medical personnel. Thus, services still need to be improved, among other things, by providing additional medical staff,” she said. Rahmat noted that the provincial government of Riau sent a letter to the central government to increase the number of medical personnel and other facilities, such as intensive care units (ICUs), neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) and operating rooms. Related News: Pasar Minggu RSUD to Serve as Cancer Referral Hospital

