The former Prime Minister has pledged to stand again as an MP



Boris Johnson is set to lose his seat in the next election according to a damning new poll. The former Prime Minister’s Uxbridge constituency is at risk of falling to the Labor Party in the 2024 vote. A survey by Focaldata suggested Labor was heading for a 60-seat majority in the House of Commons. Boris Johnson won his seat in the last election with a majority of over 7,000 Peter Byrne Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride are among other senior Tories expected to lose their seats. Johnson’s anticipated loss comes despite having a majority of 7,210 in the 2019 election. Best for Britain said in a report accompanying the poll: It appears that since the spring of 2022 Conservative-leaning voters have become wavering voters rather than switching to Labour. To fully understand and predict the outcome of the upcoming UK general election, it is essential to understand who these wavering voters are and how they might vote.

“Our polls confirm that hesitant voters overwhelmingly intend to vote, and our analysis shows that they are demographically more similar to Conservative voters in England than to Labor voters. “When we take into account the likelihood that hesitant voters will actually vote, the electoral map begins to look like a closer battle for the two main parties than the poll results suggest.” Johnson reportedly intends to run in the next election despite the polling data. In addition to hoping to remain an MP, he does not rule out running again for the Conservative leadership. Labor is on course for a majority of 60 seats according to the poll Jacob King Johnson reportedly intends to run in the next election despite the polling data. In addition to hoping to remain an MP, he does not rule out running again for the Conservative leadership. The former prime minister considered running for a competition to replace Liz Truss in October but decided against it after concluding that “it just wouldn’t be the right thing to do”. I believe I have a lot to offer, but I’m afraid it’s just not the right time, he added. “You can’t govern effectively if you don’t have a united party in parliament.” While Johnson had enough support within the party to stand in the race, his plans to return to No 10 just months after his resignation had split MPs within the party. How to watch GB News: We’re live on TV on Virgin Channel 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236. Listen wherever you are on DAB+ Radio, or if you haven’t already, just download the app GB News to watch live, get news alerts and catch up on all our shows wherever you are!

