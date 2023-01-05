Trump’s plea to back McCarthy falls flat with hardline US House Republicans





WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) – Donald Trump failed on Wednesday to persuade 20 of his fellow Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives to align themselves with Kevin McCarthy’s bid for president, underscoring the decline of the power of the former president over the party he reshaped.

“Now is the time for all of our GREAT members of the Republican House to VOTE FOR KEVIN,” Trump wrote on his Truth social media service in an early morning appeal to his allies, who largely represent conservative voters at heart. of his support.

They ignored him, voting three more times against McCarthy after three of those votes on Tuesday, and backing second-term Rep. Byron Donalds instead.

Lauren Boebert, one of the hardliners, called on Trump to change his mind, imploring him from the House floor: “The president needs to tell Kevin McCarthy, ‘Sir, you don’t have the votes and it’s time to step down.'”

Rep. Matt Gaetz, a long-time Trump supporter, called Trump’s announcement “sad!” in a brief statement.

Trump is the only Republican to have so far launched a campaign for the party’s nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 2024 election.

But after a four-year tenure in the White House during which Trump consistently proved he could change the minds of Republican lawmakers with popular social media posts, Wednesday showed his power had waned, several acknowledged. republicans.

“It demonstrates that Trump can’t just snap his fingers and get members to do whatever he wants,” said Sarah Longwell, a Republican strategist who opposes Trump. “It’s because Trump’s relationship with the party is less and less about Trump the man, and more about the forces Trump has unleashed on the party.”

Trump did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

His allies have privately contacted the offices of several House Republicans who voted against McCarthy, including Donalds office himself, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

Some party members blame Trump for weaker-than-expected performance in November’s midterm elections that gave them a narrow majority of 222 votes to 212 in the House, amplifying the power of extremists representing less than 10% of Republicans from the room.

Opinion polls show Trump is facing a growing challenge from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Reporting by Gram Slattery

