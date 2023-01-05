Politics
Water vision after 2047 great contribution to Amrit Kaal, PM Modi says at the first annual All India State Ministers Conference
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 5 urged states to adopt methods whereby the water budget is prepared at the Panchayat level based on the amount of water needed in each village and the labor that can be made for it.
In his address to the First Annual All India State Water Ministers Conference via video message, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the need to increase forest cover in the state for water conservation. water.
He added that there was also a need for “coordinated efforts” from the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Water. He also called for attention to the conservation of all local water sources. He reiterated that Gram Panchayats should prepare an action plan for the next five years where a roadmap from water supply to cleanliness and waste management should be considered.
Highlighting the success of the “Jal Jeevan mission” as a major development parameter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recommended that Gram Panchayats lead the Jal Jeevan mission, and after the work is completed, they should also certify that enough water clean was made available.
The Prime Minister called on states to adopt water budgeting methods at the Panchayat level and argued that the “Catch the Rain” campaign had been a success.
The Prime Minister reiterated that these campaigns should become an essential part of state government activities, which should be evaluated annually. “Instead of waiting for the rains, all the planning should be done before the rains,” he suggested.
The Prime Minister recalled that in the constitutional system, the subject of water is a matter for the States; thus, the states’ water conservation efforts will go a long way towards achieving the country’s collective goals. The “Water Vision @ 2047” is a core dimension of Amrit Kaal’s journey for the next 25 years, he said.
He said different ministries of state governments, such as Ministry of Water, Ministry of Irrigation, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Rural and Urban Development and Disaster Management, should assume sincerely the missions related to water.
He further added that planning would be facilitated if these departments had information and data linked to each other. Noting that success does not come from government efforts alone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew attention to the role of public and social organizations and civil societies.
However, he explained that promoting public participation does not reduce government accountability. The most important benefit of public participation is the awareness that is created among the public. “When the public is associated with a campaign, they also become aware of the seriousness of the work. For this reason, a sense of belonging also arises in the public towards any program or campaign,” Mr. Modi said.
The Prime Minister gave the example of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and said, “When people joined Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a consciousness was also awakened in the public.”
He emphasized the need to teach this idea of public participation in water conservation and highlighted the impact awareness can create. The Prime Minister suggested, “We can organize ‘water awareness festivals’ or an event related to water awareness can be added to the fairs organized at the local level. He underlined the need to sensitize young generations in an innovative way on this subject, from the school curriculum to school activities.
He said the country was building 75 Amrit Sarovars in each district, where 25,000 Amrit Sarovars have already been built. He emphasized connecting technology, industry and startups to identify problems and find solutions. He mentioned that technologies such as geodetection and geomapping could also be of great help.
Highlighting the success of the “Jal Jeevan mission” as an important development parameter for states to deliver water to every household, the Prime Minister remarked that many states have done a great job while many states progressed in this direction.
He said that Gram Panchayats should lead the Jal Jeevan mission, and after the work is completed, they should also certify that enough clean water has been made available. “Each Gram Panchayat can also submit a monthly or quarterly report online showing the number of houses that receive tap water in the village.”
He also added that a periodic water analysis system should also be developed to ensure water quality. The Prime Minister noted the water needs in the industry and agriculture sectors and recommended that unique campaigns be carried out to raise their awareness of water security.
|
Sources
2/ https://organiser.org/2023/01/05/103528/bharat/water-vision-for-2047-big-contribution-to-amrit-kaal-says-pm-modi-at-first-all-india-annual-state-ministers-conference/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rishi Sunak promises to halve inflation
- Review: A grumpy Tom Hanks stars in ‘A Man Named Otto’ | Entertainment
- North Beach Vacation’s popular vintage clothing store opens a new sibling
- Google’s High-Resolution Driving Maps Debut in Polestar 3
- PM Modi urges people to participate in water conservation efforts
- Revised Jokowis Job Creation Act challenged as unconstitutional
- Trump’s Worst Fear Come True: He’s Being Ignored
- Trkiye, not Turkey: US diplomats agree to change spelling | american foreign policy
- Eucalyptus falls on vehicles in West Hollywood
- “Coach Prime” calls out Bellevue West QB
- WhatsApp’s new proxy support helps people chat even when access is blocked
- Imran Khan seeks ‘powerful’ CJP-backed committee to investigate assassination bid