Water vision after 2047 great contribution to Amrit Kaal, PM Modi says at the first annual All India State Ministers Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 5 urged states to adopt methods whereby the water budget is prepared at the Panchayat level based on the amount of water needed in each village and the labor that can be made for it.

In his address to the First Annual All India State Water Ministers Conference via video message, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the need to increase forest cover in the state for water conservation. water.

He added that there was also a need for “coordinated efforts” from the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Water. He also called for attention to the conservation of all local water sources. He reiterated that Gram Panchayats should prepare an action plan for the next five years where a roadmap from water supply to cleanliness and waste management should be considered.

The Prime Minister called on states to adopt water budgeting methods at the Panchayat level and argued that the “Catch the Rain” campaign had been a success.

The Prime Minister reiterated that these campaigns should become an essential part of state government activities, which should be evaluated annually. “Instead of waiting for the rains, all the planning should be done before the rains,” he suggested.

The Prime Minister recalled that in the constitutional system, the subject of water is a matter for the States; thus, the states’ water conservation efforts will go a long way towards achieving the country’s collective goals. The “Water Vision @ 2047” is a core dimension of Amrit Kaal’s journey for the next 25 years, he said.

He said different ministries of state governments, such as Ministry of Water, Ministry of Irrigation, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Rural and Urban Development and Disaster Management, should assume sincerely the missions related to water.

He further added that planning would be facilitated if these departments had information and data linked to each other. Noting that success does not come from government efforts alone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew attention to the role of public and social organizations and civil societies.

However, he explained that promoting public participation does not reduce government accountability. The most important benefit of public participation is the awareness that is created among the public. “When the public is associated with a campaign, they also become aware of the seriousness of the work. For this reason, a sense of belonging also arises in the public towards any program or campaign,” Mr. Modi said.

The Prime Minister gave the example of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and said, “When people joined Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a consciousness was also awakened in the public.”

He emphasized the need to teach this idea of ​​public participation in water conservation and highlighted the impact awareness can create. The Prime Minister suggested, “We can organize ‘water awareness festivals’ or an event related to water awareness can be added to the fairs organized at the local level. He underlined the need to sensitize young generations in an innovative way on this subject, from the school curriculum to school activities.

He said the country was building 75 Amrit Sarovars in each district, where 25,000 Amrit Sarovars have already been built. He emphasized connecting technology, industry and startups to identify problems and find solutions. He mentioned that technologies such as geodetection and geomapping could also be of great help.

Highlighting the success of the “Jal Jeevan mission” as an important development parameter for states to deliver water to every household, the Prime Minister remarked that many states have done a great job while many states progressed in this direction.

He said that Gram Panchayats should lead the Jal Jeevan mission, and after the work is completed, they should also certify that enough clean water has been made available. “Each Gram Panchayat can also submit a monthly or quarterly report online showing the number of houses that receive tap water in the village.”

He also added that a periodic water analysis system should also be developed to ensure water quality. The Prime Minister noted the water needs in the industry and agriculture sectors and recommended that unique campaigns be carried out to raise their awareness of water security.