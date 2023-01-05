Marcos Jr. invites Xi Jinping to visit the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines After his three-day state visit to China, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced on Thursday that he had invited his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for a visit to the Philippines.

Marcos, upon arriving in Manila, thanked Xi and the Chinese government for the opportunity to reaffirm and deepen the friendship between our two countries and explore mutually beneficial avenues of cooperation.

I do not believe this will be our last visit to China, and we anticipate, as I have repeatedly said, an invitation that President Xi and Ms Peng [Liyan] come to the Philippines and visit us, maybe, on a state visit [or] official visit in the future, he said in a speech.

Marcos also noted that he and Xi had an in-depth and candid discussion about the Western Philippine Sea.

We have taken note of our growing maturity of this bilateral relationship, this bilateral relationship which now allows both parties to manage disputes over the Western Philippine Sea, so as not to allow it to hinder the continuation of our fruitful engagements and our multifaceted cooperation, he said. .

China’s sweeping claims to nearly all of the South China Sea, including the waters of the Western Philippine Sea within the Philippines’ 370-kilometre Exclusive Economic Zone, have soured ties between the two nations for decades.

Marcos told Xi his administration was willing to cooperate with China to pursue an independent foreign policy that maintains regional peace and serves the interests of both nations.

We agreed that maritime issues between the two countries do not constitute the entirety of our relationship, but we also recognize that they remain an important concern and priority for the Philippines and for the region, he added.

Marcos outlined the direct communication the Foreign Ministry has established with its Chinese counterpart, enabling the agencies to strengthen existing ties and build trust between the two nations.

Earlier, Marcos said Xi pledged to find a compromise to ensure Filipino fishermen can resume fishing in the Western Philippine Sea.

The Pamalakaya fishing group has since asserted that there is no room for compromise in the Western Philippine Sea, as the country already has a legal and political claim to our territorial waters.

There can be only one solution: China must abide by the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea which recognizes our exclusive economic zone, he said.

Marcos and his Philippine delegation returned to the country late Thursday afternoon.

According to the Presidential Communications Office, 14 bilateral agreements were signed during their state visit to China from Jan. 3 to 5.

