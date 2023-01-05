Politics
If Joko Widodo becomes a presidential candidate again, eligibility would already be low
Manado, BeritaManado.com If President Joko Widodo were to become a presidential candidate again, eligibility would no longer be what it was.
These are the results of the Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) survey of December 2022.
Survey shows Jokowi’s eligibility rate is only around 15.5% in question on your mind presidential election.
This explanation was conveyed by the founder of the SMRC, Prof. Saiful Mujani, in the political surgery program with Saiful Mujani titled Jokowi’s Opportunities if He Becomes President Again, Thursday (5/1/2023).
According to Saiful, a person who thinks that Jokowi will run again in the presidential election of 2024 after becoming president twice, in his mind, he thinks that Jokowi will be re-elected because Jokowi’s satisfaction level is quite high, at namely around 74.2 percent in the December 2022 survey.
The SMRC has a series of surveys of public preferences regarding presidential candidates.
In the question on your mind or open and spontaneous responses, in May 2021, 27.6% of the public mentioned Joko Widodo’s name.
Saiful considers the 27.6% figure too low for an incumbent who has served two terms.
In subsequent surveys, public support for Jokowi steadily declined.
In December 2022, only 15.5% mentioned Jokowi’s name in questions on your mind about the presidential candidate.
Saiful sees from the data regarding the top presidential choices that Jokowi’s vote is unconvincing.
Jokowi, he said, should have excelled by almost 50% as someone who has been president twice and has a public satisfaction level above 70%.
The gap between the 74.2% who are satisfied (with Jokowi’s performance) and those who voted is only about 15.5%, Saiful said.
In a semi-open simulation with a list of names and respondents given the option to mention other names off the list, only 14.7% voted for Jokowi, down from 28% in May 2021.
Good in question on your mind or semi-open, Jokowi’s support didn’t experience much difference.
Therefore, if you want Pak Jokowi to run again for the third time in the presidential election assuming that he will definitely be elected, the data does not exist, the data does not show it, Saiful explained.
This weak support, Saiful continued, may be due to public opinion that Jokowi will not advance in the presidential election.
The public is already thinking of other personalities such as Ganjar Pranowo, Anies Baswedan and Prabowo Subianto.
There are already other people who should replace Pak Jokowi, Saiful continued.
According to Saiful, the idea of continuing Jokowi’s power because he is considered good is normal.
But that will not make any succession of leadership.
Leaders who are considered good will continue to be retained.
That’s a problem, says Saiful.
Saiful gave the example of several US presidents who were popular and received high levels of public appreciation, such as Bill Clinton, Obama and Ronald Reagan, who were also asked to extend their terms.
However, they refused to extend the period for constitutional reasons and normative thoughts on the limitation of power as the basis of a state.
Saiful said that when Jokowi’s closest supporters pushed for re-election in the presidential election for the third time, Jokowi should have emulated Barack Obama, Ronald Reagan or Bill Clinton who said they couldn’t, i won’t do that, don’t you ever think that way.
(***/Semen of Alfrits)
