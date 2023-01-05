Imran Khan Says Former Pakistan Army Chief Bajwa Wanted Him Killed: Report | world news





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has alleged that the country’s former army chief, General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa, wanted him assassinated and then imposed a state of emergency. Imran Khan made the allegation during an interview with a private channel in Pakistan Bol News.

The pair have had a bitter relationship since Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister in April last year following a vote of no confidence. Imran Khan, who was shot in the right leg on November 3 when two gunmen shot him, said he could not cover up the crimes committed by General Bajwa.

General Bajwa wanted me dead, Imran Khan said in the yet to be aired interview, according to the report. Earlier, Imran Khan said the retired general overthrew his government as part of a US plot, accusing the latter of playing a “double game” against his government. Imran Khan said he made a “big mistake” by also extending the then military leader’s tenure in 2019.

Imran Khan is Pakistan’s only prime minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in the country’s parliament. He claimed his removal was a US-directed plot against him.

General Bajwa retired on November 29 last year after being granted a three-year extension in 2019 by then Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

